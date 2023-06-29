Northern District of Texas | CFO, comptroller and company executives charged in $53m fraud scheme involving pandemic relief





Fourteen people who allegedly defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program, a COVID-era financial program, and numerous financial institutions out of more than $53 million in loan products have been charged by the federal government, the government announced. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton. This case is the largest investigated by the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) Fraud Task Force to date.

The defendants were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday in Texas, California and Oklahoma by special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Treasury Department’s Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery (SIGPR) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of Inspector. General (FDIC-OIG).

Defrauding the government is an affront to American taxpayers. Swindling the government during a pandemic at a time when millions of hard-working entrepreneurs are struggling to make payroll and rent is pouring salt into a wound, US attorney Leigha Simonton has said. These defendants allegedly conspired to steal tens of millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program funds, which could have helped legitimate businesses pay their bills and keep their employees afloat. We are grateful to the officers and agents who meticulously investigated this case, especially the data scientists at the Pandemic Analytics Center of Excellence, whose sophisticated analysis ensures that those who abused the PPP will be brought to justice.

These indictments accuse another group of individuals of defrauding taxpayers of millions of dollars while the group abused a vital federal program for struggling small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic, said Brian Miller, the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery. SIGPR is pleased to have played an important role in partnering with other law enforcement agencies and the United States Attorney’s Office to hold these individuals accountable.

According to a set of unsealed indictments on Wednesday, several of the defendants allegedly operated a group of affiliated recycling businesses, including Mammoth Metal Recycling, Elephant Recycling, Gulf Coast Scrap, 4G Metals, 4G Plastics, 5G Metals, Level Eight , Sunshine Recycling, LK Industries, , NTC Industries, West Texas Equipment and West Texas Scrap.

They allegedly submitted at least 29 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications that fraudulently inflated payroll expenses, doctored bank statements and Internal Revenue Service tax forms to falsely reflect the company’s income. business. They then funneled the PPP loan funds through a series of bank accounts to create a fake paper trail of payroll expenses.

At least two of the defendants also allegedly submitted bogus claims to financial institutions on behalf of their alleged recycling businesses to fraudulently obtain, in total, millions of dollars in business loan proceeds.

And a defendant allegedly lied to the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC) by saying he did not know several of his other alleged accomplices.

Those charged in the sixteen counts filed last week include:

Mihir Patel, CFO of Sunshine Recycling and owner of Mammoth Group, RA Industries and LK Industries: conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and complicity, and conspiracy to commit money laundering Kinjal Patel, comptroller at Sunshine Recycling: conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and complicity, and conspiracy to commit money laundering Prateek Desai, owner of West Texas Scrap: conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud and complicity Wajahat Khan aka Ray Khan, Chairman and Owner of Gulf Coast Scrap: Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, Bank Fraud and Complicity, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering Imran Khan, aka Ron Khan, Chief Operating Officer and Owner of 4G Metals and West Texas Equipment: Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud and Fraud and Complicity Chirag Gandhi, aka Chris Gandhi, Comptroller of NTC Industries, and Chairman and Owner of 5G Metals and Sunshine Recycling: Conspiracy to Committing Bank Fraud and Bank Fraud and Complicity Bhavesh Patel, aka Bobby Patel, Director of Business Development Officer of Sunshine Recycling and Owner of Level Eight and: Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, Bank Fraud and Complicity, and Misrepresentation to the FDIC Dharmesh Patel, aka Danny Patel, co-president and co-owner of Elephant Recycling: conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud and complicity with Mitra Bhattarai, co-president and co-owner of Elephant Recycling: conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud and complicity with Bhargav Bhatt, alias Brad Bhatt, employee of NTC Industries: conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering

Those charged in separate indictments include:

Mrunal Desai: bank fraud and complicity Chintak Desai, president of Nanosoft Technologies: bank fraud and complicity Ambreen Khan: electronic fraud Usha Chapain, alias Usha Sharma: bank fraud

An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court.

If convicted, defendants face up to 30 years in federal prison for each count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, Bank Fraud and Complicity, Bank Fraud and Misrepresentation to the FDIC, 20 years for electronic fraud and 10 years. years for criminal conspiracy to launder money.

This matter was investigated by a SIGPR Special Agent assigned to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) Fraud Task Force and special agents from the Dallas field offices of the FDIC OIG and FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Fabio Leonardi is prosecuting the case.

The PRAC was created to promote transparency and facilitate coordinated oversight of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. PRAC 21 member inspectors general identify major risks that cross program and agency boundaries to detect fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement in the more than $5 trillion in COVID-19-related expenditures, including spending through the Paycheck Protection Program. This case was also supported by PRACs Pandemic Analytics Center of Excellence, which applies the latest advances in analytical and forensic technology to help OIGs and law enforcement investigate relief fraud. in the event of a data-driven pandemic.

The Paycheck Protection Program was authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans suffering economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPP provided forgivable loans to small businesses to cover payroll, rent, and some other business expenses; the program ended in May 2021.

