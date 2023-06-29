How the Modi-Biden chemistry turned out to be a game-changer | Latest India News

The personal relationship between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a game-changer in the conduct of India-US relations, according to Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific Coordinator of the United States National Security Council. United. US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

A senior administration official, separately, also said the two countries’ national security advisers (NSAs), Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan, were the architects of the GE jet engine deal, which will now be a model for bilateral defense industrial cooperation. , including in areas such as hypersonics. The US system sends a very clear signal to the US private sector to invest in India in sensitive areas, the official added.

Reviewing Modis’ state visit to the United States last week, in conversations with HT, administration officials acknowledged that Biden and Modi had discussed China, both were pragmatic and wanted a stable relationship with China, but both also wanted to engage with China from a position of strength. .

Looking ahead, the administration, they said, believes it is time to deliver on the promises of the joint statement, maintain ambition in the relationship and prepare for new high-level diplomacy, in particularly with Biden who is due to visit India for the G20 Summit in September.

Planning and results

While planning the State visit, the idea was to create an event with a series of activities and engagements that were no less than historic and would carry the bilateral relations between India and the States United at a higher level, Campbell told HT.

Asked about the expectations during the planning phase and the end result, Campbell said: “There was a desire to anchor the relationship in, first of all, just the personal relationship between the two leaders, but then to clarify that our foundation included strong relationships and new partnerships around technology, working together on innovative approaches to defense that would strive to provide India with cutting-edge capabilities that would meet their ambitions to develop more indigenous capacities, and then to highlight every element of the relationship between peoples within the framework of our relationship. This means more educational opportunities, improving the visa process and recognizing the strength and depth of diaspora relations, he added.

Campbell said the United States was pretty happy with what was a remarkably detailed and specific set of deliverables.

We thought the joint statement was ambitious and will continue to be very substantial. So yes, I think we were very happy. And, I think more importantly, we saw our Indian interlocutors, as we said goodbye to them on Saturday, impressed and in many ways touched and moved by all that we invested in the visit.

Campbell said it really started at the top with the personal relationship between Biden and Modi on full display.

Their ability to talk about each issue in depth and with sincerity really seemed to me to have been a game changer in our bilateral relationship.

The personal dynamic

Explaining the personal dynamic between the leaders and offering a flavor of the conversations, a senior administration official said Biden and Modi share some personal characteristics.

The first is that they are both very good listeners and are personally courteous and attentive. And for the base reality to give a very warm ability for the two to interact. They are both deeply experienced. They are both leaders who know where they want to take their country. I think just like President Biden is very focused on working people and the middle class, Prime Minister Modi really thinks constantly about the ability to improve the livelihoods of the people of India, the official pointed out.

Those involved in the visit also claimed that the exceptionally good chemistry was reflected in the range of conversations the two leaders had.

They are able to talk about job training, education, technology, regional security, China, any subject, with some degree of confidence, but also a desire to learn more about what the other leader says and believes.

GE model for the future

With the GE jet engine deal seen as a major breakthrough during the visit, the official credited Sullivan and Doval as key architects of the deal.

Asked about the significance of the decision from a US perspective, the administration official said Sullivan realized that if the United States were to make a truly, absolutely pivotal decision to provide India with the ability to co-produce the most sophisticated jet and the best engine on the market, it would send a strong signal to India about what was possible. This was then enabled by the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) initiative, back and forth between various Indian and US authorities, and with key GE executives to remove barriers.

Asked about Modis’ comments that the visit marked India and the United States moving away from the traditional buyer-seller relationship and the possibilities opened up by GE, the official said: I think this will be the model to the future, and I think we recognize how much India wants to be able to co-produce and go to indigenous efforts. So I think you’ll see more cooperation in aerospace, in innovative areas like hypersonics. My belief is that this will again be, as the Prime Minister has indicated, a way for us to move away from the traditional buyer-seller arrangement, the senior official said.

Signal to the private sector

Given the presence of senior private sector leaders at the tech handshake event attended by Biden and Modi, as well as the range of private sector announcements that were part of the joint statement, HT asked senior administration officials if the US system sends a signal to US capital to invest in India in sensitive areas.

I think that’s exactly the signal that was sending. I think the signal is that we encourage companies to consider India for manufacturing for research and development, basically for every element of technology exploration. And I think that call is heard. While Prime Minister Modi was in the United States, our best judgment is that he met with over 100 top CEOs from all sectors of manufacturing, from technology to finance and investment, replied the manager.

The administration believes the message is getting through, and it is clearly recognized that it is India’s time.

When asked if there was broader buy-in from the two bureaucracies, or if the process was driven only from the top, the US official who has worked both with leaders but also with larger systems broads of both countries for years said what he found was different. this time it was the broad support of both governments.

There weren’t the same inhibitions and roadblocks that I have experienced in the past. And so I think in a lot of ways there’s really a sort of escape velocity that’s being established. And support for the relationship now extends to wider reaches of our two bureaucracies, he added.

The China Factor and Future Prospects

The official said, in response to a question about the importance of shared concerns over China’s actions, that China was indeed a topic of discussion but not the sole focus.

The India-US relationship has its own dynamic and is driven by a number of factors, and China is just one of them. President and Prime Minister Modi have always had talks about the Indo-Pacific, about trends and challenges, and some of them indeed involve China, he said.

Explaining the convergence, the official said Biden and Modi were pragmatic.

They believe it is important to have a stable and stable relationship with China, but it is also important to engage directly with China from a position of strength. And I think that’s the kind of spirited approach the two leaders take when discussing China.

Looking forward to the next steps in the relationship, the US administration believes that an important first step after a summit of this nature is to ensure that there is follow-up and that promises are kept. Second, the official said, it was important to maintain ambition.

We are still at the relative beginning of a long journey, a journey which I believe in the bilateral context is the most significant bilateral journey the United States has undertaken.

And the third step is to prepare for higher-level diplomacy, with Biden and Modi speaking at length about their respective hopes and expectations for the September summit.

We are excited about what we thought was an extraordinarily successful visit and we are not going to rest on our laurels. We will continue to engage, to take the necessary steps to elevate this critical relationship, the official said.