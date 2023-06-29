At the presidential palace, Jokowi reveals three examples of regional budget mismanagement





President Joko Widodo. Dock. Jawa Pos. RI Presidential Secretariat. EmitenNews.com – This is the observation of President Joko Widodo on issues of budget management in the regions. President Jokowi revealed that there are many regional budgets whose benefits are not clear to the people. This conclusion he can rely on his findings. In his statement quoted on Wednesday (28/6/2023), President Jokowi gave three examples of the mismanagement of regional budgets. First, the agricultural extension budget. “Let me give an example, there is an agricultural extension program. I need not mention the provincial APBD. The program is for extension, improving the quality of agricultural human resources, the budget is IDR 1.5 billion. billion is for official travel,” President Jokowi said at the State Palace on Monday (6/26/2023). Second, the budget for the development of MSMEs. Jokowi said he found the district budget for micro enterprise development activities with a total budget ceiling of IDR 2.5 billion. Surprisingly, out of the total budget, 1.9 billion rupees is used for honorariums and official travels of civil servants. “Imagine, not 20% is used to really develop micro-enterprises,” he said. Third, the budget for the construction of agricultural extension services. The budget allocated by a district to rehabilitate agricultural extension centers reaches IDR 1 billion. Ridiculously, out of this budget, 734 billion rupees of which was spent on business trips and meetings. President Joko Widodo said there were a lot of budget conclusions that were not in line with their designation. “Thousands like that.” Jokowi does not want the matter to be handled by his ministers and collaborators. He doesn’t want people’s money to be used as he sees fit. Therefore, to Ministers and Heads of Institutions, President Jokowi reminded the obligations of all levels of government in the use of the state budget; Use public money responsibly. Every rupee of the people’s money must be fully felt by the people. ***

