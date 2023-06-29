Ties to the KGB? Come on guys. Lord Lebedev just wants to be a civil servant | Marine Hyde

Iand I transport you to a house party in 2016 at the Umbrian estate of Evgeny Lebedev, now Lord Lebedev of Hampton and Siberia. Glamorous model Katie Price has just brightened up dinner twice by showing off her latest boobs to the table. According to a reportshe is then escorted to the kitchen by Evgenys’ former SAS bodyguards and is not seen again for the weekend.

According to fellow guest Joan Collins, Pricey only repeated the boob trick because Joanie asked him to show it to fellow guest Boris Johnson, who at the time was Foreign Secretary in Her Majesty The Queen’s Government Elizabeth II. It wasn’t Johnson’s only trip to the estate. During a stay two years later, he met Lebedev’s father, the former KGB agent Alexander, without the presence of officials. And according to a 2021 report by uninvited guests, Italian security services, which this week revealed were monitoring the property at the time, and had been for several years, it could not be ruled out that Lebedev Sr was working still for Russian intelligence. and still enjoyed Putin’s favor. And as a member of Italy’s foreign affairs committee told a new Channel 4 documentary called Boris, Lord and the Russian Spy: You really should be careful what kind of relationship you have with such a person.

Good now. It’s like we say a lot.

To Evgeny Lebedev, therefore, whose subsequent peerage remains a matter of controversy. Events at the Italian estate of the Evening Standard owner and independent shareholder seem intriguing. Someone once told me that celebrity guests are flown in by private jet and are to varying degrees horrified to learn they will be returning on a low-cost airline. Entertainment at the castle seems varied. I have heard mind-boggling baroque rumours, although Lord Lebedev is more eager in public to digress on the location of restored castles. Like he said to a magazine: The army of the Holy Roman Emperors knew how to find the right place. Just like Evgeny, you feel it.

As for his own location, he can generally be relied upon not to be found in the House of Lords, with an attendance record of just 1%. In February, Evgeny had spent a whole year without saying anything in the debates in the chamber. When he had faced similar criticism the previous year, he was quick to precisely file two written questions. Lebedev cares terribly about what people say about him, it seems. A previous column I wrote about him led to some weird behavior behind the scenes. If you’re reading this, your lordship, please spare yourself another show of weakness. While such a thing would obviously amuse me, somebody somebody! needs to tell you that this is very unseemly for you.

So who are we dealing with here, other than the biggest starfucker in London? (Difficult field.) Evgeny thinks it’s great to have his homes photographed in Architectural Digest and World of Interiors and so on. (Again, someone must tell him.) A few years ago, a World of Interiors Interviewer who visited his home in Hampton Court deer park hilariously worshipped, praising silk damask cushions I’d sell my soul for. Of particular note, apparently, are improved copies of 18th century originals, the newly copied cornice of a Chippendale at Dumfries House, and a Lutyens design but modified for contemporary needs. Lebedev himself took the opportunity to claim a work as representative of Putin’s ideology. According to Evgeny, it was the Eurasian union, this new type of philosophy of a Russian state more focused on the east than on the west. Mm-hm.

About a week after the Brexit vote, Lebedev hosted a garden party at that particular house, where some attendees included Rupert Murdoch, Nigel Farage and Lily Allen, who seemed surprised to find themselves at a social gathering where those people would also be. invited. To which we can only say: wake up. Alas, it’s unclear whether the many celebrities and public figures obediently buzzing around Lebedev will also wake up, or prefer to continue to accept his hospitality and donations to their favorite charitable causes, and his favorite narrative that he’s only a poor victim. anti-Russian racism instead of wondering, even vaguely, what is it really for.

Evgeny himself bristles at the suggestion of anything other than public service, ask rhetorically after receiving the peerage: Isn’t it remarkable that the son of a KGB agent, and a first-generation immigrant to this country, has become such an assimilated and contributing member of British society? What a success for our system. Do not you think?

In fact, Lebedev Jr is very far from being a victim. He is an extremely wealthy man, and his family has retained its wealth and indeed lives in a world where migrants disgruntled by Putin often do not. Far from being held back by anything, it rises and rises, with media ownership being just a part of it. He now sits in the upper legislative chamber of the British parliament, put there against nearly all the advice of Boris Johnson, a man you sense celebrities aren’t shy about buzzing about, which should certainly give them pause. But apparently not yet.

It is remarkable how many of his postures look like imitations, from the interiors of his homes to his public positions. Take a good look at his four-poster bed with sumptuous curtains or curiously instigator-lite accounts of the horrors of war in Ukraine and you may find that they are very expensive reproductions, purchased copies of the bed one should have, or the opinion one should have, but remodeled to one’s convenience . I used to think of him as a ridiculous, terminally ill character, but with each disturbing new revelation, maybe we have to accept that there’s nothing terminal about it.

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of no more than 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here.