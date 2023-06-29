PTI Karachi chairman comes out of hiding and quits the party





Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi branch Mohammad Akram Cheema on Wednesday announced his resignation from party and rank-and-file positions while pledging to continue his political career.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, he demanded that those involved in the May 9 riots be identified and held accountable as a deterrent, Express News reported.

“What message did the individuals involved in the violent events of May 9 want to convey to the world? Our armed forces were targeted that day…even the statue of Captain Colonel Sher Khan was desecrated,” said he lamented.

Cheema mentioned that even enemy officers praised Khan’s courage in handing over his body. He said the jet of war hero MM Alam was also targeted, which achieved the remarkable feat of shooting down five Indian Air Force jets in just one minute during the 1965 war.

“The sanctity of the four walls was violated by attacking the house of a corps commander. Damaging property under the cover of protests was not appropriate. After May 9, two cases were also filed against me, so I went into hiding and I am now out on bail,” he added.

Cheema said he would continue to take part in politics and serve the country, demanding that those responsible for May 9 be identified and severely punished.

The former PTI leader expressed his intention to pursue the policy in the future but refrained from disclosing any party affiliation.

Cheema had a seat in the National Assembly on the PTI ticket in the 2018 general election.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders Waseem Akhtar Ramay of Lahore and former provincial assemblyman Chaudhry Adnan of Rawalpindi also split from the former ruling party, which ran into trouble following the events of May, a day when the country’s army and the PDM government called it “black”. day”.

In an unprecedented display of vandalism, protesters allegedly belonging to the former ruling party vandalized public and private properties and even attacked Rawalpindi headquarters and the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, also known as from Jinnah House in Lahore.

The attack came hours after paramilitary Rangers personnel arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, later renamed as the National Crime Agency scandal of £190 million, by order of the National Accountability Bureau, from the premises of the High Court in Islamabad. .

Following the crackdown, several senior PTI leaders were arrested and many disassociated themselves from the party.

So far many top PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, Zaidi Ali, Amir Kiyani, Pervaiz Khattak, Humayun Akhtar, Saifullah Nyazee, Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema have split from the PTI .

In addition, a number of candidates, who received PTI tickets for the Punjab Assembly elections, left the party, condemning the May 9 violence and attacks on military installations.

Former PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen announced the formation of a new political party – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party – and many former PTI leaders joined.

Nearly 100 former PTI members from national and provincial assemblies have joined the new party, expressing their confidence in Tareen’s leadership.

