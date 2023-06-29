IMF, Pakistani PM hint at $6bn bailout deal





ISLAMABAD A senior International Monetary Fund official and Pakistan’s prime minister said on Tuesday that an agreement could soon be reached on a much-needed $6 billion bailout for the impoverished Asian country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, on Tuesday, according to a government statement. The two men also met last week on the sidelines of a global finance meeting in Paris.

Later, the head of the IMF mission in Islamabad suggested that the parties were close to reaching an agreement.

Talks between Pakistan and the IMF stalled in December after the global lender delayed the release of a crucial $1.1 billion bailout tranche. The deal was originally signed in 2019 by Sharif’s predecessor, Imran Khan.

The agreement provided for a deadline: if the IMF decides by Friday that Pakistan has not respected the terms of the agreement, the fund could cancel the entire bailout.

Hours after Sharif spoke to the IMF chief to reinvigorate the bailout, the head of the global lenders mission in Islamabad, Nathan Porter, in a much-anticipated statement hinted that the parties were close to reaching to an agreement. He said over the past few days that the Pakistani authorities had taken decisive steps to further align their policies with the International Monetary Fund-backed economic reform program, and that included passing a budget through parliament.

Porter said the national budget that was approved by parliament this week broadens the tax base while opening space for higher social and development spending, as well as measures to improve the functioning of the foreign exchange market and to tighten monetary policy to reduce inflation and balance payment pressures that particularly affect the most vulnerable.

He said the IMF team was continuing discussions with the Pakistani authorities with the aim of quickly reaching an agreement on IMF financial support. Porter’s remarks were the strongest signal since December that Pakistan could get the $1.1 billion tranche it desperately needed before the bailout expired.

Pakistan and the IMF are at odds over what the fund says is Islamabad’s unsatisfactory compliance with bailout conditions. Pakistan asserts that it has fully complied with the conditions.

The cash-strapped Pakistani government is currently struggling to avoid a default with financial assistance from friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It has also been embroiled in an unprecedented economic crisis since Sharif replaced Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last year.

Economic recovery was also hampered by last summer’s floods that killed 1,739 people and caused $30 billion in damage.

Pakistanis have been facing record monthly inflation since January.

It has raised fears of anti-inflation protests as rising food prices and the imposition of additional taxes have made the Sharif government unpopular, although Sharif insists he inherited a struggling economy of his predecessor Khan, who is the country’s opposition leader.

