Latif warns against any “concession to the brain of May 9” – Journal





LAHORE: Federal Minister Javed Latif indirectly demanded action against Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan for orchestrating the May 9 attacks on military installations and state buildings, apparently warning the institution responsible for justice against any concession to the former Prime Minister.

If the May 9 mastermind gets a concession, the nation will not tolerate it and will set a false precedent. It was not an attack on an institution, but on the state and security of Pakistan, he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

There are a number of PML-N leaders, including federal cabinet members Khwaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, who have no doubt that Imran Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 events, but they regret that the government was still reluctant to announce any legal action against him (Khan).

Latif, who has yet to secure a portfolio despite serving as a cabinet minister for a year, has also indirectly sought to bring a case against former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the former ISI chief Faiz Hamid for initiating the Imran project. Those responsible for launching the Imran project must be arrested and punished to avoid repeating the economic disorder and chaotic situation in the country, he demanded.

Speaking on self-responsibility in the military, in the context of the recent DG ISPR press conference, he expressed the hope that the institution responsible for dispensing justice (the judiciary) would follow suit.

In a press conference on Monday, DG ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed that the army had sacked three officers, including a lieutenant general, and concluded disciplinary proceedings against 15 officers, including three major generals. and seven brigadiers, following the events of May 9.

Latif, who had long predicted the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, reiterated that he (Nawaz) would soon be back and become the country’s prime minister for the fourth time. Pakistan will progress economically if Nawaz Sharif becomes prime minister for the fourth time, he claimed and added that elections would be held in October this year.

On a question, the PML-N leader said the elder Sharif would decide whether his party would forge an alliance in the upcoming elections or go for a solo flight.

Posted in Dawn, June 29, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1762282/latif-warns-against-any-concession-to-may-9-mastermind The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos