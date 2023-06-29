Joko Widowo seeks to clean up Indonesia’s bloody past

Jokowi offers a conciliatory hand

President Joko Widodo has set out to rectify the biggest stain in Indonesian history, seeking to resolve cases of gross human rights violations in the massacres that began in 1965 and ended with the government of New order of strongman Suharto who reigned for 32 years.

This includes offenses against civilians that previous governments ignored and that stood in the way of peace for decades. The government itself officially acknowledged in January the existence of gross human rights violations in 12 cases between 1965 and 2003, including the mass murders of members of the Communist Party of Indonesia (PKI) and those who are affiliated with it.

Many say the policy is a bold step that should be appreciated, although in the process it draws criticism. Suharto, who died in 2008, remains a hero to significant numbers of Indonesians and his family remains prominent in Jakarta’s business and social world. Several prominent figures suspected of being involved in cases still hold political positions, so it is important for them that these cases are not re-examined.

In particular, the government is tiptoeing around Prabowo Subianto, who became defense minister and head of the list of presidential candidates when Joko Widodo resigned. He was Suhartos’ son-in-law and was fired as commander of Indonesia’s special forces after being accused of civil rights abuses during the kidnapping of students in 1988 who were never seen again. He was banned by three presidents from entering the United States until the ban was lifted in 2020 by the Trump administration due to an unstated need to keep the United States in good graces. in Indonesia in the US-China rivalry for control of the South China Sea.

One example of collateral damage is Suryo Martono, now 79, exiled to the Czech Republic when he was just 22. He was a student sent by the Sukarno government to study, but after the 1965 massacre that marked the change of power from Sukarno to Suharto, he was not allowed to return. “I and several other friends of mine at the time did not want to sign the agreement on forming a new government, so our passports were revoked,” Suryo said in an interview broadcast by the government.

He remained in exile in the Czech Republic. Jokowi’s policy of resolving gross violations of the past surprised him. “I didn’t think this process could happen in my lifetime,” he said.

Suryo is one of 134 exiled victims of the 1965 overseas incident, based on preliminary data, who were declared ‘not traitors to the state’ because they were ‘not involved’ with the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI). This number is much lower than the previous total of exiles, estimated at more than 1,000 people, but the majority have died. As with Suryo, some were just Indonesian students sent by the government to a number of countries to pursue higher education. After the bloodshed of 1965, they were not allowed to return because their political choices were different from the New Order.

The killing of seven generals in 1965 sparked large-scale arrests of high-ranking PKI members and their sympathizers, which turned into massacres in the streets. Human rights activists estimate that more than 500,000 people were killed in the savagery, with eyewitnesses describing rivers of blood flowing at the height of the violence.

Jokowi, who leaves office in 2024, announced the start of a mission to resolve 12 cases of gross human rights violations in the past on June 27 in Aceh, where three of the 12 cases occurred. Although a pledge to rectify cases of gross human rights violations was one of Jokowi’s campaign promises in 2019, he left it until the end of his term due to the difficulty to resolve cases if it wants to maintain political harmonization and avoid chaos.

The president said the government “has a sincere intention” to resolve past gross human rights violations in line with the recommendations of the Non-Judicial Human Rights Violations Resolution Team (PPHAM) which he formed in 2022 by presidential decree. After conducting studies, the team determined that there had been gross human rights violations in 12 incidents.

They include the massacre of people accused of being communists in 1965-66; covert operations to eradicate brutality by the New Order government from 1982 to 1985; the murder of hundreds of people in the village of Talangsari, Lampung in 1989; killings of civilians by security forces in Rumoh Geudong and Sattis Post in Aceh in 1998; kidnappings of pro-democracy activists in 1997-1998.

These were followed by riots when Suharto fell in May 1998; the student shootings demanding Suharto’s resignation in 1998-99; a 1998-1999 witchcraft shaman murder incident; the killing by security forces of Acehnese in 1999; killings and torture of residents by security forces in Wasior Papua 2001-2002; the killing and torture of residents by security forces in 2003 in Wamena, Papua; and killings and torture by security forces against residents suspected of belonging to the separatist group Free Aceh Movement (GAM) in 2003.

“At the beginning of January (2023), I decided that the government will pursue a non-judicial settlement, which focuses on restoring the rights of victims, without denying the judicial mechanism,” Jokowi said. “To the victims or the heirs of the victims, I thank you for your generosity in accepting this approach after a very long wait. I believe that no approach is in vain. Hopefully this good start will open wound healing efforts. beginning of the creation of a just, peaceful and prosperous life based on the protection and respect of human rights and humanity. »

To ensure victims’ rights, Jokowi issued a presidential instruction ordering 19 ministers to restore victims’ rights. The Minister of Social Affairs, for example, has been given responsibility for the assistance and/or social reintegration of victims or their heirs and affected elderly people. The Minister of Health is responsible for giving priority to victims in obtaining health services. The Minister of Public Works and Public Housing was tasked with providing a clean water supply, repairing roads and bridges, repairing irrigation, and building a memorial.

The Minister of Finance was ordered to coordinate the budgetary policies of the ministry or agency to implement the recommendations of the PPHAM team, as well as to prioritize scholarships for the children of the victim . The Commander of the Armed Forces and the Chief of Police are responsible for maximizing the human rights education and training of their members in order to prevent incidents of human rights violations from recurring. the future.

However, this policy is not without criticism. The destruction of the remains of an army post which, during the military state of emergency of 1989-1998, was used as a place of torture and murder of Acehnese accused of being members or sympathizers of the rebel group the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) at Rumoh Geudong by the government prior to Jokowi’s arrival in Pidie was heavily criticized by local residents and civil society organizations who used the site as a historical reminder and place to seek justice.

The Banda Aceh Legal Aid Institute Foundation accused the government of clearly destroying an important site that could have become evidence for legal purposes in a human rights court.

Amnesty International Indonesia (AII) questioned the seriousness of the government in resolving cases of human rights violations. “The destruction of this important building raises questions about the seriousness of the state’s efforts to rewrite Indonesian history and other efforts in the form of commemoration of gross human rights violations in Aceh,” said IIA Executive Director Usman Hamid.

Most of the victims or their descendants accept non-judicial settlements by the government, but they hope the government will set up human rights courts as soon as possible. This means there are steps towards a judicial settlement, not just a non-judicial one,” said Samsul Bahri, the victim of the Simpang KKA incident in Aceh.

Victims of the 1965 massacre have urged the government to rewrite the history of the incident to erase the stigma and trauma attached to them for half a century. PKI members and their families were often referred to as villains with no religion or morals.

Even if it was nothing more than New Order government propaganda to get rid of the PKI at the time, for the victims, the lack of historical rectification means there is no attempt to discover the truth. It is indeed more difficult than, say, providing health insurance and financial assistance, they say. The seriousness of the government in addressing gross human rights violations will be truly tested by addressing these difficult issues.