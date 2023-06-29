Chinese President Xi Jinping praises New Zealand’s ‘friend’ as he meets Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Beijing





Xi Jinping praised the “great importance” of China’s relations with its “friend and partner” New Zealand during his first meeting with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Mr. Hipkins is on a five-day visit to China, his first since becoming prime minister, to promote trade amid growing geopolitical tensions. “China always regards New Zealand as a friend and a partner,” President Xi told reporters as the two leaders met at the Great Hall of the People. “The two countries should continue to see each other as partners rather than adversaries and opportunities rather than threats,” the Chinese leader said in remarks carried by local media Xinhua. “Your visit this time is very meaningful,” Xi added, speaking directly to Hipkins. “The international community, in particular the countries of our region, has followed your visit very closely.” In turn, Mr Hipkins highlighted the “important” relationship between the two countries and called for stronger “bilateral ties”. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most important and extensive, so I was delighted to meet President Xi and reaffirm our important bilateral relationship,” he said. Tuesday’s visit was the first time the New Zealand prime minister had met Xi since Jacinda Ardern met the president on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok last November. China became New Zealand’s largest trading partner for goods and second largest trading partner for services after the country recognized the communist-ruled People’s Republic of China (PRC) in December 1972. Supposedly, then-Prime Minister Norman Kirk was reluctant to recognize the communist government until his second term, but changed his mind after his Australian counterpart Gough Whitlam normalized ties with the PRC. Four years later, Robert Muldoon became the first New Zealand Prime Minister to visit Beijing, where he met Prime Minister Hua Guofeng and Chairman Mao Zedong. The friendly visit of MM. Hipkins and Xi on Tuesday contrast China’s more frosty relationship with Canberra following a series of trade sanctions on Australian exports introduced in 2020 and 2021. The escalating trade war was likely sparked after then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison endorsed an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, which angered China. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not been to Beijing since becoming chief in May 2022, but is expected to make his first official visit to China later this year. The Albanian government is under increasing pressure from the Coalition to negotiate the abolition of trade sanctions from China before agreeing a date.

