Narendra Modi | Refusal of grain by Narendra Modi, Karnataka government to compensate BPL families in cash

It’s a timeline that should do justice to the tale associated with Marie Antoinette claiming to let them eat cake.

May 13: Karnataka election results are out. Congress returns to power by overthrowing the BJP.

June 2: Karnataka’s cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, endorses Anna Bhagya, a plan to fulfill a pre-election pledge to provide an additional 5kg of rice every month to each individual in poor and extremely poor families.

June 9: Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar hints that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the capacity to deliver grain to all of Europe and North America.

June 12: The Food Corporation of India (FCI), managed by the Centre, sends two letters to its local office in Karnataka approving 2.22 lakh tons for July.

June 13: The Union Department of Consumer Food and Public Distribution announces the halt to the sale of wheat and rice through the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic), under which the government from Karnataka had sought to buy rice at Rs 34 per kilo, excluding transport costs. The reason given was to moderate prices for the general benefit of the people as grain prices have recently shown a rise in the markets, officials said in New Delhi. The circular states that the FCI may liquidate rice under OMSS (D) to private parties from central pool stock as per the requirement in order to moderate market prices. The sale of rice to state governments would only continue for those in Northeastern states, hill states, and states facing natural calamities and public order issues.

The data suggests that FCI silos were overflowing with 262 lakh tonnes of rice compared to the buffer stock standard of 115 lakh tonnes for July 1.

June 21st: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. One of the problems tackled is the supply of rice but in vain.

June 22: The White House is hosting a state dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The main course included stuffed portobello mushrooms, creamy saffron-infused risotto, lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crispy millet cakes and summer squash.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced that ration card holders entitled to the extra 5kg of rice every month would be compensated in cash to their bank accounts to circumvent the Center’s refusal to sell extra rice for the protection program. fully funded by the state.

Each beneficiary below the poverty line and Antyodaya will receive 170 rupees per month (34 x 5, 34 rupees being the price at which the CFI sells a kilo of rice to the states less transport costs). The payment would cost the Treasury around Rs 750 crore every month.

Since the state government already gives 5 kg of free rice to each beneficiary, the cash compensation will be for the remaining 5 kg they were to receive under the improved 10 kg allocation under the Anna Bhagya program.

A Karnataka cabinet meeting which addressed the non-supply of additional rice decided to take the cash payment route as a temporary measure until the state manages to procure sufficient quantities of rice.

One of the five guarantees announced ahead of the Assembly elections earlier this year, Congress pledged to donate 10kg of rice every month to every needy person under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

In order to increase the allowance by 5kg for each individual, the government had tried to procure 2.28 lakh tons of additional stock from various sources. We had asked for other states (for rice). But they could not commit for more than a few months, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, citing the reason for cash compensation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Center of trying to derail welfare programs for the poor. The central government is trying to frustrate our plan although it has enough rice stocks. This is a betrayal by the central government, he told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Aren’t there BJP leaders from Karnataka? It is a diet for the poor. Do not block such programs for the poor and do not engage in hate politics, he said. Shivakumar accused the Center of playing politics on welfare programs.

The BJP central government is just playing politics with the poor. We undertake to pay the price of rice according to the government tariff, Shivakumar said. The Congress had pointed out that the Center was still providing subsidized rice for the production of bioethanol.

In a last ditch attempt to meet the launch deadline, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, KH Muniyappa, had recently met in Delhi with Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal. The effort has yielded no results so far.

Although it was the BJP that first demanded that the government donate the money instead of the extra 5 kg of rice, the party decided to start an agitation on July 1. We had already told them to give money. But Siddaramaiah said why money when they can give rice. The Congress government should keep its word. Otherwise, we will protest inside and outside the legislature, BJP state chairwoman Nalin Kumar Kateel told reporters on Wednesday.