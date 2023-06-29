Identity prayer with Jokowi, residents fill Yogyakarta’s tall building





President Joko Widodo performed Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriyah prayer with residents in the courtyard of Agung Building or Yogyakarta State Palace, Yogyakarta City on Thursday (29/6/2023).



REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, YOGYAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held Eid al-Adha 1444 H prayer in the courtyard of the Great Building or State Palace in Yogyakarta on Thursday (29/6/2023 ). Residents also filled the courtyard so they could pray with the president. Residents began to fill the yard even since about 6:00 a.m. WIB. The Eid prayer in the Gedung Agung courtyard itself begins at 06:30 WIB. Jokowi occupies the shaf or the first row. Faith as well as khatib in Eid prayer at the Great Building, including the Regional Office of the Ministry of Religion (Kanwil Kemenag) DIY. Residents also pray solemnly with the president. Some even brought their families so they could pray in the courtyard of the Great Building. Several officials also attended Eid prayers with the President, such as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman. Jokowi’s brother-in-law also occupies the front row, next to Jokowi to be precise. Apart from this, the First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo also held prayers in the courtyard of the Agung building with the community in the women’s shaf. The Eid prayer at the Great Building lasts approximately 10 minutes. The muqayyad is read immediately after the prayer. After that, the sermon was immediately delivered by the preacher. “Imam and khatib, Jauhar Mustofa,” the head of the public relations and protocol office of the regional DIY secretariat, Ditya Nanaryo Aji, said on Wednesday (6/28/2023) evening.



