Sweden’s NATO hopes fade as Erdogan slams ‘unacceptable’ protests | world news

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday that Sweden should not expect a green light from Turkey to join NATO anytime soon.

According to a statement from the Turkish communications office, Erdogan told Scholz that although Stockholm has taken steps in the right direction, there are still “unacceptable” circumstances.

These, he said, included allowing demonstrations at which “terrorist propaganda” was spread.

Islamophobic protests in Sweden have caused considerable tension between Stockholm and Ankara in recent months.

On Wednesday, two men participated in a protest to burn a Koran outside a mosque in central Stockholm. The demonstration was authorized by the Swedish police.

On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was doing his best to ease tensions and reassure Sweden that it was working hard to secure membership in the alliance. military.

Stoltenberg told a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas that he was working to arrange a meeting between Turkey’s foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers, Sweden and Finland for July 6.

Sweden’s NATO membership application, which it submitted more than a year ago with Finland, is still blocked by alliance members Turkey and Hungary. New members must be unanimously approved by all existing NATO members.

Erdogan accuses Stockholm of failing to take action against “terrorist organizations”, an apparent reference to Turkey’s Kurdish-majority political groups that operate in exile in the country, such as the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Finland, meanwhile, officially joined NATO with unanimous approval at the end of April.

Hungary also said on Wednesday it was unlikely to approve Sweden’s membership of the military alliance before the fall, according to news portal hvg.hu, citing parliamentary circles.

Ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership is not on the provisional agenda for the next parliamentary session and next week’s three sitting days will be the last before the summer recess.

Autocratic Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban appears to be siding with Erdogan, with whom he enjoys friendly relations. The Hungarian parliament approved Finland’s NATO membership in March.

In view of Erdogan’s latest criticism of the Swedish authorities and Hungary’s latest position, Sweden’s NATO membership again seems uncertain. The country’s membership was expected to be a key topic at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference after Wednesday’s protest that burning the Koran during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha was permitted, but not appropriate.

Footage from Swedish TV channel SVT showed a man setting fire to a copy of Islam’s holy scriptures behind a police cordon. Apparently, only one other man took part in the demonstration. Dozens of people gathered behind the cordons, some shouting angry words.

According to media reports, the public protest remained calm. A person holding a rock was taken off the site, according to the report.

The Stockholm police had previously given the green light to the small demonstration. According to the application, consulted by dpa, only two people were expected to attend the demonstration.

The Swedish authorities allowed the demonstration because the courts had ruled that the police had no right to refuse permission to burn the Koran.

Last February, the police refused the request of two organizers to burn the Koran in Stockholm for security reasons.

Sweden recently tightened its anti-terrorism laws and the country’s Supreme Court approved the first extradition to Turkey of a suspected PKK supporter, in an apparent attempt to appease Ankara.