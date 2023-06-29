Hope Donald Trump lands in jail if found guilty in latest indictment





I sometimes wonder what my mother would say if she rose from the dead and learned that Donald J. Trump was once President of the United States. And that he has the nerve to try to force his way into the Oval Office after plotting to overthrow the government.

Shed most certainly asks, Lord! Lord! Where is this world going?

Not that mom knows Trump very well, but she watched the evening news and knew the now twice indicted and twice impeached politician, who was also convicted of sexual assault.

If she were to learn of the shenanigans he’s been up to since his death in 2005, no doubt mocking, I wouldn’t trust this man as far as I can throw him.

Mama was born in the woods of Alabama in 1912. So you can imagine that in her 93 years of living in the Jim Crow South, she was well aware that black people were thrown into prison for much less than fomenting a attack on the Capitol.

Violent insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

It’s beyond madness that the false idol that many Republicans revere continues to walk away unscathed for his obvious breaking of the law.

But that fact might not last much longer because God doesn’t like ugliness, mom might exclaim.

As a resident of New York in the 80s and 90s who saw the local tabloids constantly cover Trump, I recognized then that he was a narcissist, a sociopath, a racist, a con man, a liar and a cheater.

Although her followers on the Christian right prefer the description not a perfect vase, Mama would describe it as full of demons.

A friend of mine was the manager of the old Tower Records store inside Trump Tower at the time. She says they were ordered to alert Trump whenever a famous musician was visiting so he could hurry downstairs and take a photo with his fake toothy smile.

The often inappropriate thumbs-up gesture became a thing after he entered politics.

Well, if he doesn’t sound like a I-don’t-know-what to do that, I hear Mom say, mocking the man with the orange tan.

While this ridiculous pose excites MAGA’s sycophant crowd, it won’t save him from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith who Mom would surely view as a Trumps pea booze cooler.

Translation: The ex-president is in a lot of trouble and reminds us of it every time he opens his mouth.

Have you ever interviewed a toddler who, say, wasn’t supposed to touch a freshly baked cake, but gets caught with frosting in their hair, on their face, and covering their fingers?

Said kid can’t help but come up with a series of excuses that further entangle him in a web of lies. Sound familiar?

A notorious interview with Brett Baier on FOX recently is a perfect example of Trump rambling on about why he kept classified documents.

The Donald vomited something about golf shirts in a box and the feds should have begged him for the documents and he was too busy to comply with the subpoenas and he had already declassified everything anyway and he’s totally innocent and the dog ate his homework.

Boy, you have to stop being stupid, my exasperated mom would have concluded.

Observers note that Trump has a metaphorical doctorate. in confusion and chaos to sew, something that makes its die-hard supporters giddy. They proudly stand by their man’s side and give money whenever he asks.

I used to think that a millionaire grabbing his hard-earned money supposedly to pay his legal bills was wrong. But now I want Trump to take the suckers for every penny they have.

As Mom might guess, Trump is making these white people ape.

Trump usually escapes the real consequences of his wrongdoings by setting up loyal underlings to take the hit; the last being his valet and co-defendant, Waltine Nauta.

However, this time may be different.

The 45th presidents who ransacked the sacred oath he took to protect and defend our country may return home to roost as the documents case appears to be open and closed.

Hopefully, if found guilty on these charges, it will land Trump in jail where he belongs, like anyone who openly breaks the law.

Anything less begs the Mamas question:

Lord! Lord! Where is this world going?

Jo Ann Allen recently retired from Colorado Public Radio in Denver after 47 years of reporting. She is the creator and host of the Been There Done That podcast.

