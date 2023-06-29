Boris Johnson latest: PMs’ former allies to be named in new Partygate report





Partygate: Rishi Sunak refuses to say if he will approve a damning report Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Boris Johnson’s allies are set to be named in a new Partygate special report on Thursday, it is claimed. The report is expected to highlight problems faced by the Cross-Party Privileges Committee in carrying out a 14-month investigation into Mr Johnson, highlighting potential contempt of Parliament. Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg are among those believed to be named in the report after comments they made about the investigation, according to The Guardian. Ms Dorries, a former culture secretary, previously called the Partygate investigation a witch hunt and Mr Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, said it was a kangaroo court. Earlier this month, the committee concluded in a damning report that Mr Johnson had lied to Parliament about Partygate and recommended a 90-day suspension for misleading the House. But he escaped this punishment by resigning as an MP after being informed in advance of his findings. Shortly after quitting, he took on a new role as a columnist at the Daily Mail. The new report will be yet another blow to Rishi Sunak who is desperately trying to draw a line under the Johnson era. Show last update



1688009426 Focus on the future, not Boris Johnson, says PM It comes as Rishi Sunak has said he wants to focus on the future, as he seeks to draw a line under the partygate saga following Boris Johnson’s exit from parliament. The Prime Minister has been accused of being too weak to stand up to his former party leader after missing Monday’s Commons vote on the Privileges Committee report. Mr Sunak also did not say whether he agreed with the highly critical report from the cross-party committee, which was backed by MPs this week. Speaking to Kent media on Thursday, he said: I have enormous respect for the Privileges Committee, I support the Privileges Committee and indeed respect the House vote we had on Monday regarding Boris Johnson. Namita SingJune 29, 2023 04:00 1688004746 Rees-Mogg among critics of original report Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith called the MPs’ findings malicious, vindictive and over the top. Former cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke, who was knighted in honor of Mr Johnson’s resignation, said the punishment meted out by the committee was absolutely extraordinary to the point of being vengeful. Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, another honored by Mr Johnson, suggested the committee’s fundamental judgment was wrong. (PENNSYLVANIA) sam rcainaJune 29, 2023 03:12 1688001206 The former Tory leader called the investigation a kangaroo court akin to a witch hunt. After the publication of the partygate conclusion, which recommended that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension had he not left Parliament, the former prime minister and his allies stepped up their attacks. Mr Johnson, who resigned as an MP in protest after learning of the inquest’s intention to give him a sentence long enough to potentially trigger a by-election in his seat, said the committee had reached to a deranged conclusion. In his resignation statement, the former Conservative leader called the investigation a kangaroo court akin to a witch hunt. Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s most vocal supporters, urged voters to oust Tory MPs who backed the committees’ report. Any Conservative MP who votes for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held accountable to MPs and the public. Deselection could follow, she said on the day the reports were released. That didn’t deter MPs from voting overwhelmingly in support of the report, with just seven votes against the committees’ findings and 354 votes in favour. sam rcainaJun 29, 2023 2:13 a.m. 1687997918 The report comes after the Privileges Committee raised concerns about attempts to undermine ‘ The special report will raise issues encountered by the committee during its initial investigation, including whether statements by Mr Johnson’s supporters could be considered a contempt of Parliament in their own right, according to sources quoted by The Guardian. In its partygate report released on June 15, the Privileges Committee said: Since the start of this investigation, there has been a sustained, seemingly coordinated attempt to undermine the credibility of the committee and, more worryingly, that of its members. . In his resignation statement, the former Conservative leader called the investigation a kangaroo court akin to a witch hunt. sam rcainaJune 28, 2023 11:30 p.m. 1687989630 Rishi Sunak finally delivers his verdict on Boris Johnson’s Partygate lies Rishi Sunak has finally delivered his verdict on Boris Johnson’s Partygate lies, saying it is right that the disgraced former prime minister has been held accountable. In a final humiliation on Monday, MPs backed a damning report that Mr Johnson had lied to Parliament again and again – stripping him of his Westminster pass. He was accused of being too weak to stand up to his predecessor and his sycophants within their grumpy party. Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2023 11:00 p.m. 1687986032 Key moments in Boris Johnson’s Partygate ‘dossier’ Key moments in Boris Johnson’s Partygate ‘dossier’ Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2023 10:00 p.m. 1687985606 ICYMI: Shaun Bailey: Senior Tory at center of new Partygate row will become peer in weeks despite police investigation A failed London mayoral candidate is set to become a peer within weeks despite a fresh police investigation into a Covid-era party organized by his campaign. Shaun Bailey is under pressure to return his honour, received in Boris Johnson’s controversial resignation honors list, after an explosive video from the Partygate event emerged. It showed members of Mr Baileys campaign team dancing at a Christmas party in December 2020, when indoor socializing was banned under strict Tier 2 conditions. lucie grayJune 28, 2023 9:53 p.m.

