



Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Wednesday expressed his displeasure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). “Our party views this as a ‘political stunt’ for the upcoming general election, and its statement has nothing to do with the welfare of minorities,” JD(U) KC Tyagi said in a statement Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday that the country cannot operate on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code is part of the Constitution. “Today people are being instigated in the name of the UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks about equal rights… The Supreme Court also asked to put in The UCC is working. These (opposition) people are playing vote bank politics,” the prime minister said. It should be noted that Part 4, Article 44 of the Constitution of India is the guiding principles of state policy, obliging the state to provide its citizens with a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout India. Tyagi said: “JD(U) is aware that Section 44 of our Constitution states that the State shall endeavor to provide all of its citizens with a uniform civil code. This clause forms part of the guiding principles of the policy of the ‘State and non of the section on Fundamental Rights.’ “While the state must strive to introduce UCC, such an effort, to be sustainable and sustainable, must be based on a broad consensus in favor of such a move, rather than being imposed by executive order. ‘up,’ the JD said. (U) said the leader. “It is important to always remember that ours is a nation based on a delicate balance in respecting the laws and principles governing the different religions and ethnic groups. Any attempt, therefore, to impose a UCC, without obtaining extensive substantive consultations, the agreement of various religious groups, especially minorities, could lead to social friction and an erosion of faith in the constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion,” he said. “Implementation of a UCC would require that all current laws applicable in this regard to Muslims, Christians, Parsis and Hindus (including Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains) be removed. so radical can hardly be taken without substantive consultations with all stakeholders, including state governments,” he added. Catch the latest stock market updates here. For all other news related to business, politics, technology, sports and automotive, visit Zeebiz.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zeebiz.com/trending/politics/news-prime-minister-narendra-modis-statement-on-uniform-civil-code-has-nothing-to-do-with-minorities-welfare-jdu-leader-k-c-tyagi-janata-dal-united-242145

