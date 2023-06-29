Why Donald Trump Was So Angry With Mark Milley He Confessed To A Crime





Donald Trump, once again, wants us not to believe our own lying ears. The pattern for that defense was set on October 7, 2016, when the Washington Post published a tape of Trump laughing rudely as he described to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush his ability to do whatever he wanted with women (grab them by the pussy), because when you’re a star, they let you. The gaslighting that followed the leak of this tape was a masterclass in Trump’s ability to obfuscate, brag, and get out of trouble his big mouth got him into, even if that meant denying that he meant what everyone had heard him say. .

We’re about to find out now whether Trump’s denial-even-if-you-said approach has any chance of succeeding in federal court, where he’s charged with thirty-seven counts of taking classified White Chamber documents and hinder the government’s efforts to retrieve them. Trump’s own words, tape-recorded July 21, 2021, about such a document, an alleged Pentagon war plan for Iran, figured prominently in the indictment, given that Trump was recorded at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, claiming he owned it and admitting he knew showing it was wrong. On Monday, CNN aired the audio. Talk about a gotcha band.

With the sound of papers rustling in the background, Trump is heard complaining about General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He said I wanted to attack Iran, isn’t that amazing? Trump told his visitors, who included book advisers from his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. A few days earlier, I had raised Milley’s concerns in the final months of Trump’s presidency that Trump might provoke a military conflict with Iran as part of his effort to stay in power, despite losing of the 2020 election. This, Milley told others, was one of the nightmare scenarios he was working to prevent. At Bedminster, Trump reportedly held up the Pentagons attack plan he said was presented to him by Milley. This totally wins my case, Trump said. You know, except it’s highly confidential. He added: See, as president, I could have declassified it; now I can’t, but it’s classified…it’s so cool. The tape ends with a line that was not included in the federal indictment: Trump asking, Bring some Cokes, please? In other words, the whole exchange was happening, not in a top-secret facility, but with someone standing by to get drinks, in Trump’s office, right next to his son’s pool. country club.

To legal observers and, indeed, to almost anyone who could hear, the soundtrack sounded like an admission of guilt. But this is Trump, a serial liar for whom an obvious defense presents itself: that he was not telling his visitors the truth when he claimed to show them secret papers. And, of course, on Tuesday Trump told reporters on his way home from a New Hampshire campaign appearance that was bravado, if you want to know the truth, bravado here being a synonym for Trump for bullshit. It’s the 2023 equivalent of the Access Hollywood tape being dismissed as just a locker room conversation that had nothing to do with Trump’s actual behavior toward women. He even suggested that the papers he intends to leaf through are just building plans. For Trump, it is better to be a liar than a convict.

The damning evidence against Trump wouldn’t exist were it not for his breakup with Mark Milley, a remarkable feud between the nations commander-in-chief and general-in-chief that had been a secret backdrop to the public drama that unfolded after the election. of 2020. At the time the tape was made, in the summer of 2021, Trump was apoplectic that Milley’s fears about him were becoming public. Two recently published books, one by Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker and the other by Michael Bender, then of the Wall Street Journal, had reported new details of Milley’s efforts, including regular phone calls with Meadows, the head of the White House. personnel, to prevent Trump from dragging the military on in his quest to nullify the 2020 election. Milley was even quoted worrying about Trump and his supporters staging a momentary fear of the Reichstag that seemed eerily prescient on the 6 January 2021, when a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, seeking to block Congressional certification of Trump’s defeat. Trump, in turn, publicly denounced Milley and said he only chose him as president in 2018 to upset James Mattis, his soon-to-resign defense secretary at the time.

One thing the books did not reveal was Milley’s concern throughout the volatile post-election period that Trump might escalate a confrontation with Iran. I learned of this while reporting for The Divider, a book on the Trump presidency that I was working on with my husband, Peter Baker of the Times, and then decided to publish the information, given its relevance to new revelations about Trump. -Milley fault. The resulting July 15, 2021, article described repeated meetings after the election, in which Milley opposed the prospect of strikes, which were pressed against Trump by a circle of Iranian hawks around the president as well as the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Milley even flew to Israel to have a meeting with him at his home in Jerusalem to urge him to back down. If you do that, you’re gonna have a fucking war, Milley told Netanyahu. Iran was actually the subject of the last meeting Milley had with Trump, on January 3, 2021, when the president and other national security advisers were summoned to the Oval Office on a Sunday afternoon to debate the matter one last time. At the end of the meeting, Trump spoke about the upcoming January 6 rally of his supporters in Milley and his acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher Miller. It’s going to be a big deal, Milley heard Trump say. You are ready for this, right?

Reports of his split with Milley seemed to have shaken Trump badly. In the summer of 2021, he had been out of power for a few months, an unfortunate exile spending most of his time at his clubs in New Jersey and Florida. In interviews, he fumed about the rigged election and aired his many grievances. While working on The Divider, Peter and I attended two such performances, which were driven less by our questions and more by whatever Trump wanted to talk about. Milley was always very much on his mind. In our second interview with Trump, in November 2021, months after these first stories were published, he told us that the president was weak and stupid and had made up a lot of things after I finished.

None of this was particularly helpful to us authors, but it was certainly indicative of Trump’s state of mind as the events that would lead to this unprecedented federal criminal case against a former president took shape. To listen to the tape is to hear Trump reduced to his reckless, menacing essence: an angry, vengeful man, obsessed with his negative press and seeking to weaponize secret information to strike at an enemy. When the Meadows Ghost Writers showed up in Bedminster that day, the former president saw a chance to plant his story on Milley. Incidentally, it worked: The book Meadows eventually published in November 2021, The Chiefs Chief, included a detailed account of the meeting in Bedminster, complete with the sound of children laughing from the swimming pool outside drifting in the room as Trump, dressed in a sports jacket and crisp white shirt, recalls a four-page report typed by Mark Milley himself that allegedly contained the generals’ own plan to attack Iran.

No one made much of this attack on Milley when Meadows’ book came out. Rather, it underscored Trump’s own ignorance of the Pentagon’s role in its relationship with its commander-in-chief. It is the job of the military, and that of its president as the president’s senior military adviser, to come up with war plans for a number of scenarios. Presenting such a plan to Trump on Iran is hardly advocacy evidence to use it.

What so worried Milley in the final days of Trump’s presidency was the specter of an erratic leader, cavalier with nations’ secrets, brash in his thinking about war and peace, and self-absorbed. and his efforts to stay in power. All of this was only confirmed by Trump’s diatribe against him. This totally wins my case, Trump said in the taped interview that will now be used against him in court. But it already seems clear that the proven case was Milleys.

