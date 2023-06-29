Unique Names of President Jokowi’s Sacrificial Cattle: From Bawor to Sutrisno





Mosin President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo bought a cow belonging to Rahmat, a resident of Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, which weighed 1.02 tons or 1020 kilograms for the sacrifice of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah north of Sumatra, and the meat was distributed to local residents. “The cow’s last weigh was 1,020 kilograms. This cow is called Mosin because it is a limousine,” Rahmat, the owner of the cow President Jokowi bought from Deli Serdang Rahmat in Medan, said on Sunday. . He said that at the beginning of the purchase of this cow by President Jokowi, there was a delegation from the provincial government of North Sumatra to ask about a cow in the village of Tandem Hilir, district of Hamparan Perak, Deli Serdang weighing a ton. “Then we offered this cow to the province. Then the cow was weighed, after which blood, saliva and feces were taken,” Rahmat said. After that, Rahmat said, 15 days later a group from the province came back to buy the cow and received worm medicine, vitamins. “The Mosin cow weighing 1,020 kg is offered IDR 90 million and then the cow ordered by President Jokowi is expected to be sent to the Grand Mosque in Medan on June 28, 2023,” he said. black boss Black Boss, a cow weighing over a ton chosen to be President Jokowi’s sacrificial cow was given to the people of Singkil, Tepus District, Gunungkidul Regency. This black cow was handed over to the DIY governor’s office on Tuesday (6/27). Black Boss cattle owner Muhammad Badar Kurniawan said the Angus cattle were chosen by the presidential team before being purchased by Jokowi. This Angus-type cow was purchased for IDR 107.5 million. Badar said he kept this cow for 3.5 years. “Before being selected, a series of tests were carried out. After it was declared successful and the cow was healthy, it was reported to the Presidential Secretariat. It was purchased for 107.5 million rupees. She was paid in full,” Bader said. sutrisno President Jokowi bought cows from Marauke to give to people in Indonesia’s easternmost province, South Papua. The cow is called Sutrisno. The weight of Sutrisno is almost 1 ton. Jokowi had to spend 95 million rupees in cash. The name corresponds to the name of the owner of the cow, Sutrisno.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5331883/nama-nama-unik-sapi-kurban-presiden-jokowi-dari-bawor-hingga-sutrisno The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos