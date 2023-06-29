NAB summons Imran, Bushra on July 4





A file photo of the National Accountability Bureau office.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, at the request of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for a new date to appear before NAB officials, summoned them on July 4 in the Toshakhana case and 190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement cases in the UK.

In the Notice of Appeal delivered to Imrans Zaman Park Lahore Residence on Tuesday, NAB Rawalpindi said: You were called to appear before the CIT on 26-062023 but did not show up and asked to move the court date 4-07-202, therefore, you are called to appear as a defendant before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) NAB to record your statements/pleas and full particulars/record of gifts receipts, registration of State gifts sold and physical production of State gifts retained by you for its price evaluation by experts according to the list which has already been communicated to you in the order notice dated from 12-062023.

In the Notice of Appeal to Bushra, NAB Rawalpindi said: As you were called to assist in the investigations on 7-06-2023, see NAB’s earlier Notice of Appeal dated 01-06- 2023, however, you did not join the investigations for the reasons stated in your letter of 05-06-2023. You were called again in the NAB letter dated 2023-06-07, 2023-06-12 and 2023-06-23, however, you have not yet participated in the investigations. With this in mind, you are again called upon to participate in the investigations with a male family member and to appear on 4-4-2023 before the CIT to record your statement as well as documents/information/recording. The notice stated that Please note that non-compliance may be grounds for action under the NAO, 1999.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court has extended Imran Khan’s bail in three cases until July 7. Imran appeared in court after his bail expired. Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar extended the period of provisional bail.

Also on Tuesday, Imran Khan’s sister, Dr Uzma Khan, and her husband Ahad Majeed appeared before a court-ordered commission of inquiry. ACE officials asked them a few questions. The couple have requested time to answer questions which have been granted until July 5.

