RSF and media freedom groups call on the EU to prioritize media freedom reforms and human rights in its relations with Turkey after the May elections.





The undersigned organizations call on the upcoming Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union to place media freedom and human rights at the center of relations with the newly re-elected Turkish government. May’s elections, which saw a parliamentary majority for the AKP and its allies and the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdoan as president, took place in a media landscape dominated by pro-government outlets, stifling independent voices and repression of critical journalism. Over the past two decades, turkeysThe government has captured over 90% of the media landscape, including direct control over the country’s state media and indirect control over much of the mainstream media through party-aligned oligarchs. He abused the power of state advertising to create compliant journalism and armed the broadcasting regulator, RTK, to regularly target broadcasters with financial penalties for critical reporting. The capture of mainstream media has been backed by a massive crackdown on independent media, including the arrests and prosecutions of thousands of journalists in the years since the failed 2016 coup. At the polls on May 14, at least 47 journalists have been imprisoned in Turkey, including 31 Kurdish journalists arrested since June 2022 alone. Journalists face physical attacks, troll attacks by politicians and their supporters, and smear campaigns by government-aligned media. Police routinely arrest journalists during protests and prevent them from reporting. According toMapping media freedomdatabase, which documents violations of media freedom in EU member states and candidate countries, since July 2022, 173 alerts, almost one in five of the total, have been located in Turkey. More recently, the government has stepped up its efforts to block and censor online content through the 2022 amendments to the Disinformation Act. The law, among other things, provides for up to three years in prison for disinformation or false news that threatens national security, public order and public morals. It also forces social media platforms to comply with requests to block content or face bandwidth throttling of up to 90% and six-month advertising bans. Moreover, the vague definition of disinformation allows an already notoriously compromised justice system to abuse the law to punish political opponents. In the meantime,studiesshowed that the algorithmic bias, already in place, channels more than 80% of information seekers on Google to pro-government media, forcing independent media to exist in a restricted information bubble. Combined, these tactics create a hostile economic and judicial environment designed to silence independent journalism, depriving the public of access to a wide range of news and information and seriously undermining Turkish democracy. As a result, the recent elections in Türkiye have been judged asfree but not fairby the OSCE. Since the elections, many journalists have been assaulted and independent broadcasters have been fined byRTK. The HaberTrk Diffuserstopped publishing political columns on its website and parted ways with one of television’s best-known journalists who critically covered the news. And on June 27, Merdan Yanarda, editor-in-chief of the TELE 1 channel wasstopped. The election results do not bode well for media freedom and fundamental rights more broadly in Turkey. As the European Union assesses the election results, we urge European governments and policy makers to ensure that improving media freedom and fundamental rights are placed at the heart of future relations with Turkey. Failure to do so would betray both the Turkish public and the values ​​of the European Union. Sign International Press Institute (IPI) Section 21 Ankara Journalists Association (GC) Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ) Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Danish PEN European Center for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) liberty house International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Media and Legal Studies Association (MLSA) OBC Transeuropa (OBCT) PEN International PEN America PEN Canada PEN Norway Platform for Independent Journalism (P24) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) South Eastern Europe Media Organization (SEEMO) Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project (TLSP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rsf.org/en/rsf-and-media-freedom-groups-call-eu-prioritise-media-freedom-reforms-and-human-rights-relations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos