White House, Journalists Condemn Harassment of Journalist Over Questions to Indian Prime Minister

The White House has condemned an online harassment campaign targeting a the wall street journal journalist who asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his human rights record at a joint press conference last week.

During the event with President Joe Biden and Modi at the White House last Thursday, journalist Sabrina Siddiqui asked the Prime Minister about discrimination against religious minorities in India.

Siddiqui then became the target of online abuse, mostly from Modis supporters. The White House Correspondents Association says the reporter has been subjected to intense online harassment, with people wanting to know the reason for the question and asking about her religion and heritage.

Earlier this week, Biden administration officials spoke out against the harassment.

This is completely unacceptable and contrary to the very tenets of democracy which … were laid out last week during the state visit, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said, “We are committed to freedom of the press and condemn any effort to intimidate or harass a journalist.

His questions

At the press conference, Siddiqui said, “Many human rights groups say your government has discriminated against religious minorities and sought to silence its critics. She asked: What steps are you and your government prepared to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and uphold freedom of expression?

Speaking through an interpreter, Modi replied: In India’s democratic values, there is absolutely no discrimination, neither on the basis of caste, creed or age. or any type of geographical location.

Indeed, India is a democracy. And as President Biden also mentioned, India and America, both countries, democracy is in our DNA. Democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs through our veins. We live democracy.

Before becoming prime minister, Modi had been denied a US visa for several years for serious religious freedom violations.

Since becoming prime minister in 2014, he has been criticized for his Hindu nationalist policies that allegedly discriminate against Muslims, as well as his crackdown on press freedom.

Bad ranking

India ranks poorly in terms of media freedom, with Reporters Without Borders ranking the country 161st out of 180 countries, where 1 has the best environment for journalists.

The media watchdog said journalists there were exposed to violence and members of the Hindu far-right carried out widespread online attacks against anyone with opposing views.

Attacks are often directed at women, with personal details shared online that put journalists’ safety at risk, the watchdog said.

The White House Correspondents Association also expressed support for Siddiqui.

The WHCA supports Sabrina and the questions she chooses to ask. In a democracy, journalists should not be targeted simply for doing their job and asking questions that need to be asked, WCHA President Tamara Keith said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal also condemned the harassment as unacceptable.

The harassment Siddiqui faces underscores global trends in press freedom.

Reports show that women journalists face disproportionate harassment online because of their coverage. In a survey, 73% of journalists who identify as women said they had experienced online violence in the course of their work.

The South Asian Journalists Association also backed Siddiqui.

We would like to express our continued support for our colleague @SabrinaSiddiqui who, like many South Asian and female journalists, is being harassed simply for doing her job. Press freedom is the hallmark of any democracy and Prime Minister Modi leads the world’s largest democracy, the group said in a tweet.

