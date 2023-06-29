Disney Imagineer Reportedly Confirmed Trump Animatronic Is Clinton





Stranger things have happened, but this conspiracy theory might actually be true. Alex Goldman, the former host of the once-heralded and now-defunct Reply All podcast, may have just cracked the code as to whether Disney replaced the skin of a Hillary Clinton robot with that of Donald Trump.

Goldman explored the conspiracy theory on his Substack after his tweet about it went viral just weeks ago. The story goes that as Disney prepared The Hall of Presidents in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World just before the 2016 election, the company expected a Hillary Clinton victory. As such, Disney began creating a Clinton animatronic to sit among the dozens of male presidents our nation had had before her. Tragedy, however, struck on November 8 of the same year when Donald Trump was named president. Goldman claims that as a result, Disney hastily rebuilt their Clinton animatronic as the Trump animatronic and the results aren’t great.

Goldman writes:

I’m no phrenologist or anything, but there’s something unique about Robo-Donalds face. It’s especially apparent in the eyes, which feel much brighter and more open than the trumps, and around the mouth. The HoP Donald has an upper lip, which is more than can be said about Donald’s real life, and the way the skin forms along the jawline on either side of the chin is very, very Hillary . Hillary also has a much rounder face than Donald, as does the Trumpamatronic.

Donald Trump’s Animatronic Debuts in Walt Disney World’s Lobby of Presidents

Following Goldman’s tweet going viral (a tweet he has since deleted), an anonymous Disney Imagineer slipped into his DMs to confirm the conspiracy theory. According to this source, The Hall of Presidents shuts down for months after a new president is elected in order to create a new face for the new leader of the free world and get a record of their spiel. Since animatronics can take months or even years to develop, Disney pledged to keep that downtime as short as possible and began developing the Clinton animatronic assuming she would win.

I remember seeing the drawings of Hillary’s animatronics face at least six months before the election and an intern asked the 3D artist what would happen if Trump won, and he laughed and just said, then, were screwed, this source told Goldman, as quoted in their Substack article.

It makes sense that Disney would rally behind Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. The most well-rounded people did, especially since the company continues to give Republican Florida Governor Ron Desantis his own ass on a silver platter. Clinton was not the best Democrat, but in the race for social justice, she was way ahead of Trump, whose platform was known to be based on prejudice and intolerance. Bob Iger, then liberal and family-oriented chairman of Disney, was even a Clinton supporter, having held a fundraiser for her in Hollywood the summer before the election. Assuming that source is in fact an Imagineer who worked at Disney during the 2016 election (and Goldman says he verified that source as best he could), it would seem like the case is closed.

At the same time, a new mystery is born. The source also told Goldman that several animatronics based on Ellen Degeneres have been repurposed for other uses at Disney parks. Go find them, people!

