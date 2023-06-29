Dubai meetings focus only on main post-PTI scenario





A collage of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (left) and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (right). AFP/FilePML-N, PPP stalwarts engage in in-camera, off-camera sessions. Meetings discuss options to manage public sentiment.

ISLAMABAD: The high-level stakeholder summit in the Gulf State of Dubai does not deliberate on electoral alliances or seat adjustments for elections; rather, it aims to devise a unified strategy to deal with the fallout from the fallout from Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, according to several senior sources involved.

Pillars of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) engaged in closed and out-of-closed sessions to discuss various options to contain and manage public sentiment , and to ensure the absence of any destabilizing vacuum likely to undermine civil governance.

Since being removed from power on April 22 by a vote of no confidence, Khan has witnessed a remarkable increase in support, especially in urban areas.

This outpouring of support sparked a series of consultations between the leaders of the PML-N, the PPP and other representatives with the main aim of developing a political response strategy in the event of Khans’ conviction and subsequent disqualification.

Several commentators offered perspectives on what the agenda for the meetings in Dubai might be.

One commentator believes these meetings are held to clarify misunderstandings and smooth over divisions within the ruling coalition.

Other commentators are of the view that these meetings aim to work out an election strategy and its modalities, including the decision whether or not to contest the election as an alliance, the date of the election itself and the possible return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as well as reaching an agreement on who would be the next prime minister.

However, a reliable source familiar with these developments dismissed all these claims and stressed that the sole purpose of these meetings was to prepare the post-Khan scenario.

The source revealed: Ongoing consultations between PML-N, PPP and other concerned parties are aimed at strategically preparing for the potential outcome of the conviction and disqualification of Imran Khan.

Another high-level source said: The purpose of the meeting is to play a positive role for democratic and economic stability. All parties involved are ready to put aside all internal differences and interests to face the national challenge ahead of us through a united front.

Multiple sources from various political parties confirmed the same.

The narrative invented by the former prime minister has now become the focus of a wide-ranging military investigation into the events that unfolded on May 9.

That day, Khans’ supporters ransacked more than 200 military installations across the nuclear-armed country, leaving behind a trail of desecrated symbols of the nations’ martyrs.

The violent eruption came following Khan’s arrest by paramilitary forces as he faced corruption probes linked to a massive £190million scam.

Those in the corridors of power believe that the May 9 uprising was not a spontaneous uprising; on the contrary, Khan and the PTI party leadership had been laying the groundwork for it for more than a year.

In numerous speeches, Khan had threatened state institutions not to arrest him, saying they would face the wrath of the people if such a move was made against him.

Additionally, he repeatedly resisted arrest when police arrived at Zaman Park calling on his followers to act as human shields. This was all preparation for violent protests in case he was indeed arrested. This view was reflected in DG ISPR’s press speech on 26 June.

The investigation carried out so far has shown that [the events] of May 9 had been planned for several months, he said.

As part of this planning, an enabling environment was first created and people were incited and provoked against the army. Then, in this regard, a narrative based on lies and exaggeration was spread on social networks inside and outside the country, said DG ISPR.

In the aftermath of the crackdown on the May 9 arson and bombings, the majority of senior PTI leaders distanced themselves from Khan.

Moreover, the majority of these leaders hastily joined a newly created political entity called Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), symbolizing a significant shift in their loyalties and further intensifying the political landscape.

Originally published in The News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/496093-dubai-meetingss-sole-focus-on-post-imran-scenario The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos