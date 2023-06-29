Political friends in the UK collapse

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak weren’t always bitter rivals. Sunaks rose to prominence within the Conservative Party due to his support for Johnson’s bid to become Prime Minister and he was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2019 as a reward. When tensions arose between Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) Sajid Javid and Prime Minister Johnson, resulting in Javid’s resignation, Sunak was appointed finance minister in February 2020 at the age of 39.

Sunak, soon after taking office as Chancellor of the Exchequer, faced the challenge of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. He instituted an economic package comprising some 330 billion in support for businesses and workers and a program to benefit restaurants and pubs. He was described as Dishy Rishi by the Daily Mail and Britain’s sexiest MP of 2020.

Also Read: Ex-British Prime Minister Sunaks MP Raab calls on UK to up its game on India relations

However, the tide has turned. In April 2022 he came under intense scrutiny when UK media revealed that his wife was an Indian citizen, a self-proclaimed non-domicile, and had saved around £20million in tax for seven and a half years of marriage. Additionally, his possession of a US green card, which gave him the right to reside in the United States, raised questions about his loyalty to Britain. Sunak also faced criticism and punishment for attending a birthday party at 10 Downing Street, the prime ministers’ residence.

Between April and July 2022, Sunak became disillusioned with Johnson because the Prime Minister was telling numerous lies in Parliament. Sunak was suspected of plotting to overthrow Johnson, which may explain why he objected to giving his WhatsApp messages to investigators investigating Johnson’s behavior. In July 2022, Sunak and Sajid Javed, who was the health secretary, resigned from their posts, further weakening Johnson’s position.

Some right-wing conservatives led by Johnson called Sunak’s behavior treacherous. Although Sunak ran as Johnson’s successor and was chosen by Tory MPs despite being the first non-white candidate and the first Hindu candidate, he was unable to convince the party base, who preferred Liz Truss. When Truss resigned, Sunak successfully positioned himself as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

This was seized upon by the media to pit Sunak against Johnson. There is plenty of evidence of friction between the two, but the media took the opportunity to amplify it, which suited Johnson and his allies, which fueled further media coverage.

The animosity stems from the Sunaks’ perceived betrayal of Johnson and their clashes over political decisions. Johnson’s dramatic comeback from the Caribbean in the leadership vote in an attempt to challenge Sunak’s leadership ambitions failed even as a few of his influential supporters engaged the press, making their voices heard. However, like Johnson’s other mutinies, this fell apart. Johnson resigned from parliament, but not before making known his bitterness and disreputable remarks about the Committee. Despite his quick return to London from the Caribbean, he did not apply for the post of Prime Minister and, in March this year, only 21 colleagues supported him against Sunaks’ agreement with the EU on the North Ireland.

Also Read: MP Barry Gardiner and Late Theater Manager Peter Brook Receive Padma Shri in UK

This left Sunak with the challenge of uniting the far-right Conservative Party faction with the rest of the party. He absented himself from the debate on the Privileges Committee report, saying in open session that he respected the vote of the House. Regarding Boris Johnson, but he was not focused on the past… Johnson is no longer an MP, and it is right that people, whoever they are, whatever position they hold, are responsible of their actions. Asked about his own integrity, Sunak said: It’s not an easy thing to step down as chancellor. I did it because, as I said at the time, I disagreed with [Johnsons] government approach. I am ready to act according to my values ​​and the standards I want to see.

In an opinion poll conducted by YouGov in late June, Sunak was viewed favorably by 27%, against Johnsons 20% and 72% unfavorably. Despite this lead, Sunak would feel continually oppressed by Johnson’s popularity among chauvinistic nationalists and those who support Brexit. Public mood can be fickle and, as the late Prime Minister Harold Wilson said, a week is a long time in politics. The mutual acrimony between the former and the current prime minister has yet to be resolved.

(Krishnan Srinivasan is a former foreign minister and Julius Fein is a British historian)