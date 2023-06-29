Trump demanded return of documents even after learning of pending indictment – Rolling Stone





Last month Donald Trump’s lawyers told him he was set to face federal indictment in the classified documents case. But the former president still wanted ‘my documents’ and ‘my boxes’ back, asking some of his attorneys if they could get them from the federal government, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter and two other people briefed at this subject.

It’s one of many such conversations Trump has had in recent months, the sources say. In those conversations, Trump also claimed it was “unlawful” that he could no longer have documents seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid. These materials, Trump insisted, belonged to me. Trump also asked if there were any other possible legal maneuvers or court filings they could try to accomplish this that they hadn’t yet thought of.

For much of his post-presidency, Trump falsely insisted to various aides and confidants that the highly classified documents he continued to accumulate were “mine.” In some of these conversations, according to the source with knowledge of the matter, Trump also mentioned that he would retrieve the documents in 2025 – as he predicts he will be president again, and therefore regain unfettered access to the most secret sensitive.

Earlier this month, Trump was charged with 37 counts of willfully withholding classified documents and obstructing justice in connection with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation. But Trump and his campaign have insisted that the Presidential Records Act — a law passed in the wake of Watergate to restrict presidents’ claims to official records when they leave office — actually does the opposite.

Two sources familiar with the situation told Rolling Stone that several lawyers – some retained by Trump and others politically aligned with him – informed Trump that he was, in their view, entitled to the return of government documents in an obscure part. presidential files. Act, specifically 44 USC 2205(3), which states that “the presidential records of a former president shall be made available to such former president or to the former president’s designated representative.” Editor’s Choice

But experts in classification rules disagree. “Whatever is said about his argument regarding the Presidential Records Act, there is no evidence that he is immune from criminal prosecution under the Espionage Act,” said Brian Greer, an attorney who worked in the CIA General Counsel’s Office from 2010 to 2018. Rolling Stone. Nor does the law allow a former president to defy a court-ordered lawful subpoena for documents and obstruct justice, as the special counsel alleges Trump did in the indictment. accusation, adds Greer.

Nonetheless, Trump remains enamored with legal theory. “Whatever documents a president decides to take with him, he has the absolute right to take them,” Trump said last week at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference. “He has the absolute right to keep them, or he can return them. [to the government]if he wants… It’s the law, and it couldn’t be clearer.

“TRUMP IS RIGHT! The Presidential Records Act allows presidents to take any documents they want,” his campaign said in an email to the media Wednesday afternoon.

Trump is not alone in adopting this rather unorthodox legal theory. Within his own orbit of legal advisers, and among various MAGAfied advocacy organizations and conservative activists, there is a vast network of Trump allies willing to tell him what he wants to hear and trying to support his corrupt legal fantasies – even if such arguments don’t ultimately make it to a courtroom.

On Wednesday, an opinion piece by Judicial Watch, the conservative legal association close to Trump, argued in the Wall Street Journal that the classified documents taken by Trump were not “agency records” as defined by the Presidential Records Act and that “his decision to keep the records cannot be guessed at. Related

Asked to comment on Wednesday, a Trump spokesperson gave no specific details that Trump still wanted “my documents” in his possession. Instead, the spokesperson said, “This is a Presidential Records Act issue, and it’s ridiculous for the government to attempt this under the Espionage Act.”

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier last week, Trump reiterated the claim that he has “every right to have these boxes seized” by the FBI. “It’s purely a presidential records law. It’s not a criminal thing.

Trump’s campaign to retrieve classified government documents through the Presidential Archives Act follows an earlier attempt to retrieve them, which failed following the intervention of a federal appeals court.

Trump and his legal team initially raised the possibility of recovering classified documents seized by the FBI during the August 2022 FBI search warrant executed on Mar-a-Lago through a so-called motion under Rule 41. Under Rule 41(g) of the federal criminal procedure, persons “aggrieved by an unlawful search and seizure of property” may file a motion asking a judge to return property seized during a unlawful search. Tendency

Shortly after the search, Trump’s attorneys asked Judge Aileen Cannon to appoint a special master to review the evidence seized in August’s search for possible privilege issues. Lawyers asked Cannon to appoint a special counsel who would take an “even-handed approach to providing defense counsel with the information necessary to support any filing under Rule 41(g)”, a sign that the he legal team intended to seek the return of what they claimed was the former president’s property.

Cannon granted the motion and appointed Raymond Dearie, a former judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and Chief Justice of the Eastern District of New York, to fill the position. But the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately halted the third-party review following an appeal from prosecutors, with judges concluding the move would ‘challenge our nation’s fundamental principle that our law applies’ to all, without regard to number, wealth or rank. ‘ ”

