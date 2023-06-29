Trump made shocking comments about Ivanka, says former staffer





Donald Trump’s “naked sexism”, including towards his own daughter, is documented in a new book by Miles Taylor, the former Trump administration official who wrote a scathing op-ed about the former president under the pseudonym ” Anonymous”.

Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, outlines several incidents that made women in the Trump administration uncomfortable in his upcoming book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, including an excerpt was obtained exclusively by Newsweek.

Those incidents included, according to the book, claims by aides that Trump made lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka’s appearance and talked about “what it might be like to have sex with her.” This prompted a reprimand from his chief of staff, the book says.

It comes after several former staffers spoke out last month about Trump’s tendency to behave inappropriately around women while he was president, after a New York jury found him responsible for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and is appealing the Carroll ruling, but his alleged behavior towards women could impact his chances of winning another White House term in 2024.

“There are still quite a few female leaders in the Trump administration who have been silent at best about the unequal treatment they have faced in the administration, and at worst about the stark naked sexism they have endured between hands of Donald Trump,” Taylor told Newsweek. .

Donald and Ivanka Trump at a White House event on January 31, 2020. He allegedly made lewd comments about his appearance. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

In her book, Taylor describes Trump’s “undisguised sexism” toward women in his administration, from relatively low-level aides to cabinet secretaries.

He recalled witnessing such behavior in meetings with Trump and Kirstjen Nielsen, who served as homeland security secretary from 2017 to 2019.

“When we were with him, Kirstjen did her best to ignore the president’s inappropriate behavior,” Taylor wrote in her book. “He called her ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey’, and criticized her makeup and her outfits.”

After a rude comment from Trump, he recalled Nielsen whispering to him, “Believe me, this is not a healthy place to work for women.” Nielsen has been contacted for comment.

He also recalled that Kellyanne Conway, who served as senior adviser, once called Trump a “misogynistic bully” after a meeting in which he “berated” several female administration leaders.

Trump had blasted Nielsen and other White House staffers over the border during that March 2019 meeting, according to a source familiar with the incident.

A source in Conway’s office denied making the comment. “That’s a lie,” the source told Newsweek. “Although he tried to resurrect the 15 minutes of fame, Miles Taylor should have remained ‘Anonymous’.”

Taylor also recalled how during an Oval Office meeting, Trump thought he saw Sarah Huckabee Sanders, then White House press secretary, in the room outside.

It turned out to be one of his personal assistants, not Sanders. “Oops,” Trump replied, according to Taylor. “I was going to say, ‘Man, Sarah, you’ve lost a lot of weight!'”

Sanders, now governor of Arkansas, was contacted for comment.

According to Taylor’s book, the worst behavior was Trump’s lewd comments about his own daughter.

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her butt and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” Taylor wrote.

“Afterwards, Kelly told me this story with visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very mean man’.”

Trump’s spokesperson has been contacted for comment. Kelly, who served as White House chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, has been contacted for comment.

Taylor says he thinks Trump remains unchanged as he leads the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and fears a second Trump term could be much worse.

“He’s a pervert, he’s hard to deal with,” the source told Newsweek. “He’s still the same man and, incredibly, we’re considering re-electing him as president.”

Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official, describes former President Donald Trump’s “undisguised sexism” in his upcoming book. Miles Taylor

Taylor, a longtime member of the Republican Party until he left in 2022, said it was important to think about the kinds of people Trump would bring in for a second term.

“This man closes the door to all sorts of potential talent, so you’d expect even more dangerous people in a second term,” he said.

“He sets a very vile tone within the Republican Party and in a sense has normalized some pretty derisory views towards women in general. I mean, that’s why we’ve seen other MAGA candidates who carry such such a baggage, like Trump. That’s why we’ve seen copycats popping up all over the country.”

Taylor’s 2018 op-ed in The New York Times, under the pseudonym “Anonymous” and titled “I am part of the resistance in the Trump administration”, was fiercely critical of Trump. He revealed he authored it in 2020 while campaigning against Trump’s re-election. He is now a member of the centrist Forward party.

A photo illustration from Newsweek. From left to right, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kirstjen Nielsen, Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump. Trump’s alleged sexist comments have been exposed in a new book. Newsweek; Photo source by Getty Images

In a CNN town hall immediately after the Carroll judgment, Trump repeated earlier claims that he didn’t know who she was. He has repeatedly denied engaging in inappropriate behavior towards women and said the allegations against him were politically motivated.

Trump has a habit of doing what critics deem inappropriate about his daughter Ivanka. During a 2006 appearance on the ABC talk show The View alongside her, he said that “if Ivanka wasn’t my daughter, I might go out with her. Isn’t that terrible? how bad? Is it terrible?”

In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, he reportedly said, “She’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I wasn’t married and, you know, her dad…”

In a 2016 interview with CBS News about her father’s attitude toward women, Ivanka Trump said he was “not a fumbling one.” “He has total respect for women,” she said. “He ultimately believes in merit.”

Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, by Miles Taylor, is available from July 18, published by Simon & Schuster.

