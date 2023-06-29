The disastrous state of Pakistani democracy





After a year of political upheaval, attempts by the military and the establishment to crush Imran Khan and his supporters through mass arrests and kidnappings paint a grim picture for the future, writes Ifra Javed.

Police and military violently clashed with protesters who took to the streets after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 10, 2023. [Getty]

In what has been a dramatic year for Pakistani politics, the country now finds itself in the grip of military control that continues to be aided and abetted by earlier victims of the same brutal establishment.

While political and economic stability has been in question for some time now, the arrest of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan in May and the deadly protests that followed led to exaggerated efforts on the part of the State to reinforce its control and its discourse.

The current regime, thinly veiled as a democratic government, has completely pandered to the whims of the establishment. Since Khans was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022, efforts to ban his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Pakistan’s most popular party, have intensified.

The regime has pushed a carefully crafted narrative that paints the PTI as a terrorist group responsible for what is being called the darkest day in Pakistan’s history.

Amid unlawful kidnappings, mass arrests and other bullying tactics, political commentators are forced to draw comparisons of the current situation to the dystopian dictatorship of Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.

Ironically, these comparisons are meant to put things into perspective, but one could say that equating the current democratic leadership with a military dictator paints a dire picture of the state of Pakistani democracy.

Intelligence agencies continue to use proven methods to stifle criticism, which has led to the resignation of large numbers of party members. Historically, such tactics have succeeded in dismantling support for political parties that have opposed the state, but it seems Khan’s message resonated deeply with his base of support.

Now the military finds itself utterly alienated after grossly miscalculating the consequences of using brute force against those who generally supported it regardless.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of delayed provincial elections, which were supposed to take place on May 14 but have been postponed indefinitely under the pretext of lack of funds.

Earlier this year, PTI representatives resigned en masse in a bid to force an election, but the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not adhere to the same constitution they invoked to oust Khan in April 2022.

On top of that, we are halfway through an election year with no confirmation as to the date of the general election, scheduled for October.

The obvious answer to this gross mismanagement is what happens to the PTI, the powers that be won’t allow Khan to compete after he openly condemned them, and as a result attempts to disqualify him have become more extreme. .

Just last week, the National Assembly moved to approve the odious decision to try civilians protesting the arrest of Khans in military courts for terrorist activities, setting a very dangerous precedent.

Ironically, the two majority parties in the PDM coalition maintained their supporters through their anti-establishment narrative and spent the duration of their time in opposition referring to Imran Khan as the selected prime minister.

Bringing these status quo politicians back into the fold is a mix of desperation and strategy for the military; Imran Khan may have been a whack experiment, but this mix of politicians has enough skeletons in their closets to give the generals total control.

That was the fear many had at the time of the vote of no confidence in April last year. While liberal Democrats, opinion makers and journalists all rallied to the PDM and celebrated constitutional supremacy, for anyone with perspective the future looked quite bleak.

The Sharifs and Bhuttos came with a long, sordid history of governance, and ignoring that was either naivety or a calculated decision to restore the status quo that has always proven profitable for the few.

“Imran Khan may have been a whack experiment, but this mix of politicians have enough skeletons in their cupboards to give the generals total control”

After arresting and forcing PTI members to issue a public apology and resign from the party, a new absolute sham of a political party was unveiled, made up of a majority of these same politicians.

To add to the mockery of the democratic system, the Istehkam e Pakistan party is funded and led by Jahangir Tareen, a landed elite who was previously disqualified from politics due to corruption.

If the PTI is indeed banned on baseless terrorism charges, then what remains in the elections is the coalition of 13 PDM parties, some right-wing Islamist groups, and what can only be called the party of the establishment.

According to the latest polls, 70% of the population favors the PTI, and if the option is completely removed, this vote bank risks being completely disenfranchised from the political process.

Not only can we expect minimal participation, but the establishment will once again succeed in eliminating any threat to their involvement in the country’s internal affairs and in absolving themselves of the atrocities for which they are responsible.

The clock is turning. Elections have yet to be announced and human rights violations continue to peak daily. From rights activists like Jibran Nasir to Supreme Court defenders like Uzair Bandhari, no one is safe from unlawful abductions and enforced disappearances.

Politicians are threatened with everything from illegally obtained private videos to business closures. PTI supporters are still jailed on baseless charges, with court dates constantly being postponed while police work overtime to find charges that may stand. At least 100 civilians are to be tried in military tribunals after PDM eagerly approved it.

Throughout this ordeal, citizens have suffered the worst and have found no relief from any of those responsible for this chaos. Political conflict fuels economic struggle and vice versa, and progress on either front is unlikely if law and order remain nothing more than buzzwords invoked in political discourse.

Ifra Javed is a graduate of the London School of Economics and currently works as a researcher and lecturer at the Lahore School of Economics.

Follow her on Twitter: @Ifra_J

Do you have any questions or comments ? Email us at: [email protected]

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The New Arab, its editorial board or staff, or the author’s employer.

