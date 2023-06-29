Acting with caution in relations with China – editorial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus’ announcement earlier this week of his intention to visit China comes at a crucial time in global affairs and engagement with Beijing, following US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ recent trip to China. dialogue with the Chinese government and ease tensions between the two countries. .

However, this announcement also raised concerns due to China’s growing presence in the Middle East. Therefore, care must be taken in planning this trip to ensure that it does not undermine Israel’s strong alliance with the United States.

Relations between Israel and China have had their ups and downs over the years. The countries established full diplomatic relations and opened reciprocal embassies in 1992, in the heyday after the Madrid conference and before the signing of the Oslo Accords. In 2018, then-Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan became the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit Israel since 2000, when former President Jiang Zemin visited the Jewish state.

However, recent years have seen a visible cooling in ties, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties it has posed for high-level visits. Additionally, growing tensions between Israel and the United States played a role in this cooling period.

The United States and Israel’s Western allies have warned against China’s investments in strategic infrastructure, such as the port of Haifa, especially in light of growing ties between Israel’s technology and defense industries. Israel and the West. China-related security concerns, exemplified by global controversies surrounding 5G networks and Huawei, cannot be ignored by Western defense companies and industries.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2017. (Credit: REUTERS/LINTAO ZHANG/POOL)

The Middle East and China

Another crucial factor is China’s role in the Middle East. China has engaged in high-level meetings in the Gulf, signed a 25-year agreement with Iran, hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and even expressed interest in participating in talks. Israeli-Palestinian peace. In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Given these developments, Israel must approach this situation with caution.

Israel maintains important partnerships with other Asian countries, such as India and South Korea, in addition to its ties with China. Visiting China at this time will be seen as very provocative by Chinese hawks in the United States, said Dr. Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Certainly, some will say that Secretary of State Blinken has just left, so why not Netanyahu? The difference is that Blinken, even though his mission failed, represented a superpower in an effort to deconflict. The bottom line is that the optics of a visit by an Israeli prime minister will be used by China in a way that undermines America. It’s hard to see how that helps Israel, he said.

Although the Prime Minister’s Office said the trip was not intended to be a message to US President Joe Biden, perceptions of the visit will carry significant weight. Netanyahu has always portrayed himself as a historic figure, a leader who is leaving his mark on the world stage and establishing Israel as a country with crucial ties in Asia and the West.

Throughout history, the Zionist movement has navigated successfully between world powers, including the German Kaiser, the Ottoman Sultan, the Soviet Union and the United States. Israel has a tradition of a statesman who can manage talks with China while maintaining a strong alliance with the United States and aligning itself firmly with the Western democratic camp.

Just as David Ben-Gurion steered the ship of state through turbulent times, today, amid historic crises and tensions, Israel once again finds itself in turbulent waters. Crises often present opportunities, and the Middle East is transitioning into an age of opportunity. The defeat of the Islamic State, the decline of extremism and new peace agreements like the Abraham Accords are opening doors for Israel, and the strengthening of regional ties with countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, Asia Central and Gulf represents new opportunities.

As Netanyahu prepares for his trip to China, he will face intense scrutiny. Critics of Israel will see this as an opportunity to voice their concerns. The prime minister must therefore effectively articulate his global perspective and explain how engagement with Beijing benefits Israel’s relations and strategic interests.