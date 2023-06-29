Politics
Acting with caution in relations with China – editorial
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus’ announcement earlier this week of his intention to visit China comes at a crucial time in global affairs and engagement with Beijing, following US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ recent trip to China. dialogue with the Chinese government and ease tensions between the two countries. .
However, this announcement also raised concerns due to China’s growing presence in the Middle East. Therefore, care must be taken in planning this trip to ensure that it does not undermine Israel’s strong alliance with the United States.
Relations between Israel and China have had their ups and downs over the years. The countries established full diplomatic relations and opened reciprocal embassies in 1992, in the heyday after the Madrid conference and before the signing of the Oslo Accords. In 2018, then-Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan became the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit Israel since 2000, when former President Jiang Zemin visited the Jewish state.
However, recent years have seen a visible cooling in ties, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties it has posed for high-level visits. Additionally, growing tensions between Israel and the United States played a role in this cooling period.
The United States and Israel’s Western allies have warned against China’s investments in strategic infrastructure, such as the port of Haifa, especially in light of growing ties between Israel’s technology and defense industries. Israel and the West. China-related security concerns, exemplified by global controversies surrounding 5G networks and Huawei, cannot be ignored by Western defense companies and industries.
The Middle East and China
Another crucial factor is China’s role in the Middle East. China has engaged in high-level meetings in the Gulf, signed a 25-year agreement with Iran, hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and even expressed interest in participating in talks. Israeli-Palestinian peace. In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Given these developments, Israel must approach this situation with caution.
Israel maintains important partnerships with other Asian countries, such as India and South Korea, in addition to its ties with China. Visiting China at this time will be seen as very provocative by Chinese hawks in the United States, said Dr. Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
Certainly, some will say that Secretary of State Blinken has just left, so why not Netanyahu? The difference is that Blinken, even though his mission failed, represented a superpower in an effort to deconflict. The bottom line is that the optics of a visit by an Israeli prime minister will be used by China in a way that undermines America. It’s hard to see how that helps Israel, he said.
Although the Prime Minister’s Office said the trip was not intended to be a message to US President Joe Biden, perceptions of the visit will carry significant weight. Netanyahu has always portrayed himself as a historic figure, a leader who is leaving his mark on the world stage and establishing Israel as a country with crucial ties in Asia and the West.
Throughout history, the Zionist movement has navigated successfully between world powers, including the German Kaiser, the Ottoman Sultan, the Soviet Union and the United States. Israel has a tradition of a statesman who can manage talks with China while maintaining a strong alliance with the United States and aligning itself firmly with the Western democratic camp.
Just as David Ben-Gurion steered the ship of state through turbulent times, today, amid historic crises and tensions, Israel once again finds itself in turbulent waters. Crises often present opportunities, and the Middle East is transitioning into an age of opportunity. The defeat of the Islamic State, the decline of extremism and new peace agreements like the Abraham Accords are opening doors for Israel, and the strengthening of regional ties with countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, Asia Central and Gulf represents new opportunities.
As Netanyahu prepares for his trip to China, he will face intense scrutiny. Critics of Israel will see this as an opportunity to voice their concerns. The prime minister must therefore effectively articulate his global perspective and explain how engagement with Beijing benefits Israel’s relations and strategic interests.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-748073
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Acting with caution in relations with China – editorial
- ‘Santa Barbara’ and ‘All The Presidents Men’ actor Nicolas Coster has died
- People got the Pixel Fold yesterday, but it’s already broken
- ID: IE for International Solidarity – 16th Meeting, 53rd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council
- Trump plans to return to Twitter, say allies: Axios
- In late night meet, PM Modi huddles with BJP senior brass
- Pak actress Hania Aamir dresses in yellow for Eid-ul-Adha. See the pictures
- Louis Vuitton signs No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz as its newest ambassador
- Infrastructure improvements will improve Osoyoos’ drinking water
- The disastrous state of Pakistani democracy
- Prime Minister Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Qatari Emir and Turkish President
- Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro: Pros and Cons of Folding Phones