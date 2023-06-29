Kevin McCarthy knows he crossed the line with Donald Trump





Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inboxGet our free View from Westminster email

Few people better epitomize the Republicans’ relationship and acquiescence to Donald Trump than Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

In 2016, McCarthy, then the House Majority Leader, told his colleagues: There are two people I think Putin is paying: Rohrabacher and Trump, in reference to former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher who frequently praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When Mr. Trump won the presidency, Mr. McCarthy hastily mended the fences, making sure he had a jar full of Starburst candies containing only Mr. Trump’s favorite flavors: cherry and strawberry.

Mr McCarthys bridge building appeared to pay off as Mr Trump dubbed the likeable Californian My Kevin. Indeed, arguably no Republican elite played a greater role in welcoming Mr. Trump into the Republican fold after the Jan. 6 riot than Mr. McCarthy. In the days after the attack on the Capitol, he told his colleagues I had it with this guy and told the House that Mr. Trump was responsible for the assault. Then, just weeks later, he flew to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Mr Trump’s ring.

During his marathon 15 laps to become Speaker of the House earlier this year, Mr. McCarthy once again threw Mr. Trump a lifeline. In the weeks following the 2022 midterm elections, Republican leaders, perhaps unwilling to blame the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, said Mr. Trump’s endorsement of tramp candidates would had cost a red wave. But when Mr. McCarthy finally won the hammer, he thanked Mr. Trump for backing him and said I don’t think anyone should doubt his influence.

These extraordinary lengths that Mr. McCarthy took to get on Mr. Trump’s good side made his remarks to CNBC on Tuesday all the more astonishing. To recap, Mr McCarthy said can Can (Trump) win this election? Yeah, he can. The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know this answer.

To be fair to Mr. McCarthy, congressional leaders and House speakers are used to staying neutral in presidential primaries, largely because they’ll have to work with the candidate. But Mr. McCarthy doubting Mr. Trump’s strength in the GOP has stunned many, precisely because he knows how Mr. Trump punishes those deemed less than 100% loyal to him.

In fact, Mr. McCarthy helped Mr. Trump do just that when he purged Liz Cheney from the ranks of the House GOP conference and he practically created the Houses subcommittee on militarization essentially in response to federal government investigations. on the former president.

Unlike Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who would rather never speak about Mr. Trump after Jan. 6 and especially after Trump-endorsed candidates ruined his chances of becoming Majority Leader again, Mr. McCarthy has was Mr. Trump’s first mate in Congress.

Almost immediately, Mr. McCarthy knew he had intervened. In turn, he went to Breitbarts Matt Boyle, perhaps Mr. Trump’s friendliest reporter in the right-wing media, and said the former president is stronger today than he was. was in 2016. He also reportedly phoned Mr Trump to apologize to the former president.

It’s not the first time Mr. McCarthy’s mouth has gotten him into trouble. In 2015, when he first sought the presidency after John Boehner abruptly announced his resignation, he told Fox News Sean Hannity that everyone thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? ? But we have set up a special Benghazi committee, a select committee. What are its numbers today? His numbers are dropping.

These words essentially revealed that the Republicans convened the select committee not to investigate the deaths at the Libyan embassy in 2012, but rather to weaken Mrs. Clinton (which they did since the select committee ultimately led to investigations into Mrs. Clinton’s private email server, which led to her downfall to Mr. Trump). Mr McCarthy may have been right, but he ultimately had to drop out of the speakers race for giving the game away.

But what makes Mr McCarthy’s latest misstep so shocking is that his reign as president is so precarious. After appearing to tame the House Freedom Caucus in the fight against the debt limit, they are now openly revolting and demanding a vote on impeachment of President Joe Biden, as is his closest conservative ally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (R-GA), who all but told me last week that a vote for impeachment was his price for supporting him as speaker.

Likewise, he launched a vote to strike Mr. Trump off two impeachments, which would be political suicide for his most threatened incumbents, but he may have to speed up to keep the boss happy. In the end, Mr McCarthy may have doomed his own reign as an orator simply by speaking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/kevin-mccarthy-donald-trump-2024-b2366038.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos