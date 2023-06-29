Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been sent to jail on remand





On June 28, Pakistan’s top Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was sent to jail for 14-day pre-trial detention by a local court in Mardan in a corruption case, according to Khaama Press.

The PTI leader was rearrested for the sixth time in another corruption case shortly after being freed by an anti-corruption court in Peshawar on June 27.

Earlier, the court granted provisional bail after the arrest of the head of the PTI in a case related to alleged false hires in the Department of Fisheries which caused losses of Rs 2.3 million to the National Treasury, Khaama reported. Press.

After his release, officials from the Anti-Corruption Institute (ACE) took him into custody in another case related to allegations of embezzlement under various contracts.

Initially, Khan was arrested on May 11 by Islamabad Capital Territory Police under Section 3 of the Public Order Enforcement (MPO) in connection with the violent protests and attacks on civilian and military installations. last month, according to Khaama Press.

The arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case has sparked violent protests across much of the country.

The protests which lasted several days only ended after the PTI leader was released and enraged party employees reportedly attacked private and public property, including military installations like the Lahore Corps Commander’s house or the Jinnah house and the entrance to the headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Additionally, at least eight people lost their lives during the violent protests, Khaama Press reported.

Imran Khan was released from prison on June 9 after an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) acquitted him of all cases related to the May 9 violence and attacks on civilian and military installations. The court ordered the authorities to let him walk free if he was not involved in any other matter.

Immediately after his release, officials from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) took him into custody in a corruption case outside the ATC premises, according to Khaama Press.

Earlier in the day, the incarcerated PTI leader was summoned to the magistrates court due to the public holiday.

Magistrate Malik Zeeshan Gul rejected the request of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) during today’s proceedings, asking for the physical dismissal of the head of the PTI.

(With ANI entries)

