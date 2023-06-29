Christie calls Trump a ‘cheap SOB’ for using campaign funds against lawyers: ‘Swindling the worker’





Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has called former President Donald Trump the “cheapest SOB” he “has ever met”.

In a Tuesday interview with Politico, Christie took aim at the former president and frontrunner to be the GOP’s nominee for president in 2024.

Christie said Trump was “the cheapest SOB I’ve ever met in my life” and what the former president “is good at is spending other people’s money.”

CHRIS CHRISTIE WAS WAITING FOR BOOS TO ATTACK TRUMP AT CONSERVATIVE SUMMIT

In an interview Tuesday with Politico, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie took aim at the former president, the frontrunner to be the GOP nominee for president in 2024. (Faith and Freedom Coalition)

“He’s a billionaire who refused to pay his lawyers with his own money, and instead men and women who believe in him and want [him] being elected president gives money to try to advance his candidacy and he diverts that money to pay his own legal fees,” Christie said.

“He should pledge today to ask his campaign to stop spending public money on his legal fees,” the former New Jersey governor continued. “He is the wealthiest candidate in this race, but he is using public money to pay his legal costs. He should be ashamed of himself.”

The former New Jersey governor was quick to start raising money for his shot at Trump, soliciting donations and doubling down in a tweet on Wednesday.

The former New Jersey governor was quick to start raising money for his shot at Trump, soliciting donations and doubling down in a tweet on Wednesday. (Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

“Question: What do you call a billionaire who refuses to pay his lawyers with his own money – instead uses the money of hard-working men? [and] women by discreetly diverting their donations? “Christie wrote.

“A: Donald Trump; B: cheap SOB; C: all of the above,” Christie wrote with a green checkmark emoji next to “all of the above.”

“Donald Trump has been scamming the working man and woman for decades. His campaign is just the latest version of an old scam,” Christie wrote in a follow-up tweet. “It’s grating all the way. Wake up.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Christies’ comments come after The New York Times reported that Trump diverted campaign money to his Save America PAC, which covered his legal fees.

Trump was arraigned on official federal charges earlier this month stemming from his handling of sensitive documents.

Christie said on Sunday he “expected boos” for attacking Trump in front of a crowd of social conservatives in Washington, D.C.

Christie, an ABC contributor, appeared on ABC’s “This Week” after addressing the Faith and Liberty Conference alongside other GOP presidential candidates on Saturday.

Christie said on Sunday he “expected boos” for attacking Trump in front of a crowd of social conservatives in Washington, DC (DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

“People understand that people have to take responsibility for what they do. And my message to the people of Faith and Freedom, which also got some good reactions, but of course I was expecting boos,” said Christie told ABC host Jonathan Karl. . “It’s mostly a Trump crowd, but they need to hear the truth about it. You know, character is the most important element of a President of the United States, because you can’t know what every problem will fall on the president’s desk.”

At the conference, Christie closed his speech by saying he’s running for president because Trump “let us down” and “doesn’t want to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made, the one of the flaws he has and everything he’s done and that’s not leadership.”

“It’s a failure of leadership,” he added, drawing boos from the crowd and some applause. “You can boo all you want. But lo and behold, our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do. People have to stand up and take responsibility for what they do.”

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a political editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene

