Seen from Beijing, the Prigojine affair is all that should not be done





Russia is an endless source of lessons for China. In 1991, after the death of the USSR, the Chinese Communist Party produced a film to learn from it. He was shown to all Party cadres as a kind of anti-model. Thirty years later, Russia is once again showing the mistakes not to make if one wants to be a lasting dictatorship. China remained silent on Saturday as the Wagner mutiny unfolded. She waited until the end to minimize what is described as a simple incident. The next day, a Russian deputy minister was in Beijing to reassure the most vital country for Russia in times of economic sanctions. It does not necessarily displease Beijing that Vladimir Putin is weakened: the ascendancy of China is all the stronger for it. But she worries that he is too weak, which would no longer suit Beijing in its cold war with the United States. This is now the risk. China and Russia have been drawing closer for at least a decade, on the basis of a common hostility to Western domination. This is the ideological foundation of their limitless friendship, to use the formula that appeared in a joint communiqué, just before the invasion of Ukraine. However, it is not a formal alliance like Stalin’s time: mistrust is never far away. A foreign leader recently in Central Asia reports that the presidents of these formerly Soviet countries regularly receive calls from Putin who basically tells them: don’t rush too quickly into the arms of the Chinese, we will win in Ukraine. A sign of the Moscow’s nervousness in the face of China’s growing ascendancy. The Wagner affair adds to the annoyance of the Chinese, since the start of the war, in the face of the Russian counter-performance. Beijing, for example, has publicly condemned all nuclear blackmail. Last October in Samarkand, Putin was filmed telling Xi Jinping that he was going to address his concerns about Ukraine. Concerns, however, never expressed publicly. Xi Jinping told Emmanuel Macron last April in Beijing that he would never criticize Putin in public, because of American hostility to China. But he added this interesting little phrase about Ukraine: it’s not my war. The spectacle of the troubles in Russia therefore reinforces the Chinese leader in his relative distance from Ukraine. A comparison of Russian and Chinese authoritarianism reveals a contrast: in China, in the camp of power, we see only one head, that of Xi Jinping. A Prigojine wouldn’t belong there: he’s too reminiscent of the Chinese warlords of the early 20th century. Too risky. Xi Jinping will learn at least one lesson from these events: he will be strengthened in his vision of a centralized Party that rules everything; especially tear. Russia is definitely the model of what not to do, seen from Beijing.

