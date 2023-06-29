Ex-assistant: John Kelly was disgusted as Trump wondered what it might be like to have sex with Ivanka





Former President Donald Trump committed acts of ‘naked sexism’ and made lewd comments about women, including his own daughter, working in his administration, according to the former aide who in 2018 anonymously posted a scathing op-ed on Trump in the New York Times.

Miles Taylor, former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security, detailed several incidents of the former president’s behavior in his forthcoming book “Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump,” an excerpt of which was obtained by Newsweek.

Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her butt and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” Taylor wrote in the “Blowback.”

“Afterwards, Kelly told me this story with visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very mean man,'” Taylor added.

The revelations in Taylor’s book follow other former staffers who told the media last month that they witnessed and reported Trump’s inappropriate behavior toward women in the White House. Last month, a New York jury also found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case and is appealing the jury’s judgment.

“There are still quite a few female leaders in the Trump administration who have been silent at best about the unequal treatment they faced in the administration, and the outright sexism they suffered at the hands of Donald Trump at worst,” Taylor told Newsweek.

In the book, Taylor described witnessing Trump’s “undisguised sexism” toward women of various ranks in his administration, with several instances occurring during meetings with former president and former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. .

“When we were with him, Kirstjen did her best to ignore the president’s inappropriate behavior,” Taylor wrote. “He called her ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey’, and criticized her makeup and her outfits.”

In those moments, he claims that Nielsen would whisper to him. “Believe me, this is not a healthy workplace for women.”

He also recounted how Kellyanne Conway, who served as a senior adviser, once called Trump a “misogynistic tyrant” following a meeting in which he berated several of his White House officials. A source familiar with the March 2019 meeting told Newsweek that Trump criticized Nielsen and other staffers over the border.

“That’s a lie,” said another source, who works in Conway’s office. “Although he tried to resurrect the 15 minutes of fame, Miles Taylor should have remained ‘Anonymous’.”

In another instance, Taylor recalled how Trump commented on the appearance of then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders when he mistakenly thought he saw her standing outside the room during a an Oval Office meeting.

“Oops,” Trump replied when he realized the person was one of his aides, according to Taylor. “I was going to say, ‘Man, Sarah, you’ve lost a lot of weight!'”

Trump has a documented history of making what many say are inappropriate comments about his daughter dating back as far as the early to mid-2000s. In a 2006 appearance on The View alongside Ivanka Trump, the former president said that “if Ivanka wasn’t my daughter, I might be dating her. Isn’t that terrible? How terrible? Is that terrible?”

“She’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I wasn’t married and, you know, her dad…” he reportedly said in a September 2015 interview with Rolling Stone.

But Ivanka Trump defended her father in a 2016 interview with CBS News, saying he’s “not a fumbling one”, has “complete respect for women” and “ultimately believes in merit”.

Taylor said he fears Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, and that his behavior could be much worse if he is elected to a second term.

“He’s a pervert, he’s hard to deal with,” the source told Newsweek. “He’s still the same man and, incredibly, we’re considering re-electing him as president.”

