Blora receives a sacrificial cow from President Jokowi





Blora received a shipment of Simmental type sacrificial cattle weighing over one ton from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo. President Jokowi’s cow was handed over by the Regional Secretary of Central Java Province Sumarno, HE, MM, accompanied by the Regent of Blora, H. Arief Rohman, S.IP., M.Sc, to the sacrificial committee of the Roudhotul Mosque Jannah, Sidomulyo Village, Banjarejo District, Thursday (29/6/2023). During the handover, Regent Arief instructed the sacrificial committee to slaughter the sacrificial animals according to Islamic law. I handed over and entrusted this cow to be properly slaughtered in accordance with Islamic law. Also pay attention to animal welfare and distribute it to those entitled to it, he said. The district head, who is affectionately called Gus Ariefitu, thanked President Jokowi for providing livestock assistance on Eid al-Adha 1444 H. On behalf of the people of Blora Regency, I would like to thank President Joko Widodo and all parties involved, the Regent said. In addition, Gus Arief also expressed his gratitude to the provincial government of Central Java for helping to renovate three uninhabitable houses (RTLH) worth Rs. 60 million. Also for the assistance of 250 basic food parcels worth IDR 60 million. Meanwhile, Central Java Provincial Secretary Sumarno hopes the momentum of Eid al-Adha will become an inspiration to participate in the fight against poverty in Central Java. According to the Regent of Blora, the livestock assistance of President Jokowi and the assistance of the provincial government of Central Java is a form of concern for the people of Blora, especially the village of Sidomulyo. When the cows arrived, the Blora Regency Government, through the Food, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Service (DP4), ensured that the donated cows by President Jokowi were in good health. I was examined by a doctor, thank God he is in good health. Starting from the outside, including the natural cavities, the mouth of the teeth is in balance. That means he is over 2.5 years old or three years old and over,” said DP4 Blora Regency animal health division chief Tejo Yuwono. Gus Arief also asked the vets and veterinary paramedics on duty to accompany him until he was finished. At the spot where President Jokowi’s cow was handed over, Gus Arief exchanged greetings asking how Pratama Arhan’s parents were doing as assistance to the cow was in Indonesian footballer Pratama Arhan’s hometown. Apart from the cows donated by President Jokowi, the sacrificial committee of the Roudhotul Jannah Mosque will also slaughter the sacrificial animals consisting of three cows and five goats. (DINKOMINFO Blora/Prokompim).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blorakab.go.id/index.php/public/berita/detail/5636/blora-terima-sapi-kurban-dari-presiden-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos