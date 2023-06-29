Revisiting the volatile relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia





During his visit to Pakistan in 2019, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed memorandums of understanding for a total investment of $21 billion, including $12 billion to be used for a deep conversion refinery and a petrochemical complex .

The prospect of such a substantial investment brought hope and excitement to millions of Pakistanis, who anticipated the economic benefits it could bring to their country. However, much to their disappointment, this long-awaited venture never saw the light of day. Instead, it remained another failed venture, marred by diplomatic slippages and strained foreign relations.

The turning point in Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia dates back to late 2020, when Islamabad accused the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Saudi-led bloc of 57 Muslim-majority countries, of not to intervene in the Kashmir problem. of great importance and sensitivity to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This accusation and the friction that followed challenged Saudi Arabia’s hegemony over the Muslim world, leading to a deterioration of its otherwise cordial relations with Pakistan.

In response to this perceived threat, Saudi Arabia took significant steps that further strained relations.

The first blow came in the form of the withdrawal of a $1 billion interest-free loan that Saudi Arabia had extended to Pakistan in November 2018. The withdrawal aggravated Pakistan’s already dwindling foreign exchange reserves, pushing the country on the brink of sovereign default. .

In addition, Saudi Arabia withdrew the Oil Deferred Payment Scheme, which was intended to help Pakistan manage its import costs.

These actions had serious repercussions on Pakistan’s economic stability and placed the country in a precarious position.

Historical links

However, despite these recent challenges, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a long history of unwavering resilience in their relationship. Rooted in shared religious beliefs and cultural affinities, the two nations have a long-standing alliance and maintain exceptionally close ties.

Pakistan has always relied on Saudi Arabia during tough economic times, especially for crucial oil supplies and financial support. The friendship between the two countries has gone through many ups and downs, proving its enduring nature.

Given Pakistan’s recurring challenges related to dwindling foreign exchange reserves, exchange rate volatility and rising inflation, the Saudi Kingdom’s reported investment plans amounting to $11 billion, as well as increasing its loan deposit at the State Bank of Pakistan from $3 billion to $5 billion, could serve as a potential lifeline for Pakistan’s struggling economy.

These measures could prevent Pakistan from falling under the control of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would otherwise require further increases in electricity and gasoline prices and additional tax burdens.

Saudi Arabia has not only provided economic support to Pakistan, but has also been a generous benefactor during humanitarian crises. The country has disbursed deposits of $200 million each to the Central Bank of Pakistan and for the purchase of urea-based fertilizers.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has disbursed 13.3% of pledged global funds to Pakistan to relieve flood stress. The aid granted is not limited to monetary conditions, but also includes airlifts and cargo trucks, as well as search and rescue supplies.

This unique and deep relationship predates Pakistan’s independence, with generous donations received from Saudi Arabia in 1943 when the Bengal famine struck. Additionally, the two countries formed an anti-communist front during the Cold War and opposed the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, further cementing their bond.

Appreciated alliance

Contrary to common perception, Saudi Arabia’s relations with Pakistan go beyond religious ideologies. He views Pakistan as a reliable ally and an indispensable defense partner, not least because of Pakistan’s possession of a nuclear arsenal which acts as a deterrent against threats in the Persian Gulf region.

Additionally, Pakistan plays a crucial role in meeting Saudi Arabia’s labor demands, providing a steady supply of cheap labor for the country’s ambitious infrastructure projects. Furthermore, Pakistan represents an important international market for Saudi Arabia’s oil and offers attractive opportunities for foreign investment.

How Pakistan responds and maintains its part of this mutually beneficial relationship remains unclear. The country relies heavily on Saudi Arabia for the influx of funds, with a significant amount contributed by a large expatriate community of 2.5 million.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in meeting almost a quarter of Pakistan’s oil import needs, a contribution that has been vital to Pakistan’s economy. The provision of oil at subsidized rates has played a vital role in maintaining Pakistan’s economic stability over the years.

However, Pakistan’s persistent display of hostility in international forums poses a significant risk to the strong bond that has been established between the two nations over the past 75 years.

YearExports (US$ million)Imports (US$ million)Total trade volume (US$ million)Pakistan’s total trade deficit (US$ million)2003469.61416.71886.2947.12004353.11757.821111404.72005354.92650.63005.52295 .7200630 93033.23342.32724.22007295.54011.84307 .33716.32008441.15954.963965513.92009425 .73500.13925.83074.420104093837.942473428.92011420.24668.35088.54248.12012455.64 3.22014509.74417.44927.13907.72015431.33006.83438.12575.42016380.41843.12223.6146 2.72017334.52730.43064.92395.92018316.3324 Table 1: Trade of Pakistan with Saudi Arabia (2003-2020). Source: The World Bank

Relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are at a critical juncture. While historical ties and common interests continue to bind the two countries, recent developments have tested the strength of their alliance. Pakistan’s economic challenges and geopolitical dynamics add complexity to the equation.

How Pakistan rises to these challenges and demonstrates its commitment to the alliance will determine the future trajectory of this important partnership.

A more detailed article by this author can be found here: Endless Debt: Pakistan’s Macroeconomic Catastrophe.

