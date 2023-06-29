Reviews | This is why Trump lies like there’s no tomorrow





Again, Haslam and his co-authors quoted Trump at his Jan. 6 rally:

Together, we will drain the Washington swamp and root out corruption in our nation’s capital. We’ve done a lot of work on this, but you think it’s easy. It’s a dirty business. It’s a dirty business. You have a lot of bad people there.

Critically, the 12 scholars wrote, Trump did not provide them with explicit instructions on what to do, noting that he had not told anyone to storm the barricades, invade the speakers desk or assaulting police and security guards. Instead, he invoked values ​​of strength, determination, and the will to fight for justice (using the word fight 20 times) without stating who they should fight or how, setting a goal for his followers to to ensure that the election results were not certified and thus to stop the theft without specifying how this objective is to be achieved.

For Trump supporters, they continued,

far from being a day of shame and infamy, it was a day of vindication, empowerment and glory. The reason for this was that they had been able to play a significant role in establishing a shared social identity and to do so in a way that allowed them to translate their stimulating analyzes and vision of their leaders into material reality.

Leaders are gaining influence, argued Haslam and his associates,

setting the parameters for action in a way that frames the agency of their followers but leaves room for creativity in how collective goals are achieved. Followers in turn show their loyalty and commitment to the leader by striving to be effective in furthering those goals, thus giving power and agency to the leader.

In the case of January 6, 2021, they wrote:

Donald Trump’s urgings of his supporters to fight to stop the theft of the 2020 election were followed by an attack on the United States Capitol. We argue that it is Trump’s voluntary participation in this mutual identity-promulgating process, rather than the instructions contained in his speech, that should serve as the basis for assessing his influence and responsibility for the aggression.

In conclusion, they argued:

it is important to recognize that Trump was not a puppeteer and that his supporters were much more than puppets. Instead, he was the unifier, activator and enabler of his followers during the dark events of January 6, 2021. As such, rather than eclipsing or sublimating their agency, he has framed and triggered it.

The power of Trump’s speech, they said,

lies in its provision of a moral framework that moved its audience to do creative work to stop the theft that fuels a dynamic that ultimately led to insurrection. The absence of a moment when Trump ordered his supporters to attack Capitol Hill makes the assault on Capitol Hill no less his responsibility. Crimes that followers commit in the name of the group are necessarily also crimes of leadership.

On January 7, 2021, 30 hours after the assault on the Capitol began, Trump condemned the assault in videotaped remarks. I would like to start by talking about the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and chaos, he said. He added: To those who engage in acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.

During a town hall on CNN in May, however, Trump called Jan. 6 a beautiful day and said he was inclined to forgive many rioters.

In a January article, Public Opinion Roots of Election Denialism, Charles Stewart III, professor of political science at MIT, argued that Trump had unleashed deeply antidemocratic forces not only within the Republican ranks, but also among a segment of independent voters. :

The most staunch Republican deniers believe that great malevolent forces are at work in world events, that racial minorities are overly deferred in society, and that the destiny of the Americas is Christian. Among independents, the most confirmed deniers are Christian nationalists who resent what they see as the privileged position of racial minorities.

Steward continues:

The belief that Donald Trump was denied the White House in 2020 due to Democratic Party fraud is arguably the biggest challenge to the legitimacy of the federal government since the Civil War, if not in American history. It’s hard to think of a time when nearly two-fifths of Americans seemed to honestly believe the man in the White House is there because of the theft.

It remains unclear whether Trump will be indicted for his refusal to comply with all legal requirements of Democratic electoral competition. Even so, no indictment could capture the enormity of the damage Trump has inflicted on the American body politic with his bad faith, gritty, and fundamentally amoral character.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/28/opinion/donald-trump-presidency-lies.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos