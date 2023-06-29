Xi calls on Communist Youth League to take on missions

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission met with key members of the newly elected Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) in Zhongnanhai at Beijing on Monday afternoon, and delivered an important speech afterwards. He pointed out that on the shoulder of the younger generation is placed the future of the cause of the Party and the nation. The CYLC Central Committee is expected to fully implement the requirements of the CPC Central Committee, conscientiously carry out the missions and tasks assigned by the Party in the new era and on the new journey, inherit and carry on the fine traditions, continue to reform and innovate, and better unite and rally the younger generation around the Party, so as to make unremitting efforts to push forward the building of a great country and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee attended the meeting.

Xi said the CPC has made notable achievements in its youth work and major changes have taken place in this regard since the 18th CPC National Congress. The CPC has fully strengthened its leadership on CYLC and youth work. The foundation and political orientation of CYLC have been consolidated, and the direction and tasks of its work have been clarified. The political awareness, forward nature and people orientation of CYLC organizations have become even more important. SU staff have developed a more positive and healthy way of thinking, working and living, presenting a whole new image to young people. Over the past five years, CYLC has organized its members and other young people to participate, take on great responsibilities and be pioneers in such important tasks as building the new development model, promoting a high-quality development, victory over poverty and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the courage and sense of responsibility of Chinese youth in the new era. The CPC Central Committee trusts the CYLC and the youth.

Xi noted that the CPC Central Committee has high hopes for the new leadership of the CYLC Central Committee. He hopes that she will continue to improve, to play an exemplary role and to foster a greater development of CYLC’s commitments and work with young people.

Xi stressed that it has been a major experience in the past more than 100 years to make the Party’s core tasks the theme and direction of the Chinese youth movement and to work in this regard. The CYLC, as the Party’s assistant and reserve force, should do its job by focusing on the central tasks of the Party in the new era and the new journey that have been set at the 20th National Congress of the CPC, go to the right direction direction and strive for greater achievements. To achieve the grand goals of making China a great country and achieving national rejuvenation, the whole Party and all Chinese people, including young people, should unite and make every effort to meet more challenges and overcome more of difficulties. CYLC should firmly grasp the theme of youth-related work in the new era, unite, organize and mobilize young people as widely as possible, encourage them to have a stronger sense of historical responsibility and mission, stimulate their passion to get involved in efforts to build a stronger country, and to play the vanguard and spearhead role in the great cause of making China a great country and national rejuvenation.

Xi stressed that greater efforts should be made to strengthen the political orientation of young people. Only with ideals, a sense of responsibility, courage and dedication will China’s youth be strong and there be hope for the cause of the Party and the country. It is important to foster strong ideals and beliefs in young people and guide them to develop the ideal of communism and consolidate the shared ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Young people should have a firm belief in firmly following the Party and its guidance, setting the right life goals for themselves in the historical trend of building a stronger country and national rejuvenation, so as to lay the cornerstone of the effort of their whole life. The CYLC should give top priority to strengthening the political orientation of league members and youth, strive to nurture socialist builders and successors, and constantly encourage competent and energetic new members into the Party. It is necessary to conduct theoretical study programs among league members and young people, who should be guided to seriously study and grasp the thought of new era Chinese socialism, and to master the world view. and the methodology of this scientific thought. They must be good at applying the position, viewpoints and methods of thought to the analysis of problems, and improve their understanding of basic Party theory, guidelines and policy.

Xi stressed that the CYLC should focus on core tasks, serve general interests and proactively harmonize its work with major national strategies and tasks. He urged the league to mobilize young people to participate in China’s modernization drive by doing their job well. Young people should strive to be the vanguard and a vital contingent in scientific and technological innovation, rural revitalization, green development, social services, national defense, border safeguarding, etc., to demonstrate the vitality of youth.

Xi noted that it is imperative that the CYLC adhere to the requirements of full and rigorous autonomy from the Party, adopt a problem-oriented approach, be strict with itself, deepen the reform of the Communist Youth League and exercises rigorous self-governance to unswervingly follow the development path of people’s organizations with Chinese characteristics, constantly uphold and strengthen the league’s political character, pioneering nature and connection with the people, so as to strengthen its leadership ability, its organizational capabilities and its services. It is imperative to continue to consolidate the primary level, constantly expand the reach of CYLC organizations and improve the working capacities of young people. All league personnel should cherish the valuable opportunity to be involved in the Party’s youth-related work, constantly enhance their political capacity, theoretical culture and ability to engage with the people, and fully engage in the performance of his duties, in order to win the trust of the party, win the respect of society, and enjoy a good reputation among young people with down-to-earth achievements.

At the end of the meeting, Xi stressed that Party committees (leading groups of Party members) at all levels should adhere to the principle that the Party exercise leadership on youth work, strengthen its leadership and its support for the work of CYLC, establish and enhance a work paradigm in which all departments work together under the leadership of the Party to promote youth-related work and support CYLC in carrying out its work in innovative ways. Senior leaders at all levels should do all they can to become young people’s confidants and guides to their future development.

A Dong, First Secretary of the Secretariat of the 19th CYLC Central Committee, reported on the convening of the 19th CYLC National Congress and its first plenary session, as well as considerations for implementing the spirit of the Party Central Committee. Secretaries of the CYLC Central Committee Secretariat Xu Xiao, Wang Yi, Hu Baijing, Hu Sheng, Shapkat Wushur and Yu Jing gave speeches respectively.

Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Chen Wenqing, Liu Jinguo, and Wang Xiaohong attended the meeting.