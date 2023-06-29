Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for ‘rape’ defamation





Writer E. Jean Carroll arrives as jury selection is due to begin in the libel case against former US President Donald Trump brought by Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, before Federal Court in Manhattan, New York on April 25, 2023.

Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

Donald Trump, who was found liable by a civil jury last month for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, has filed a countersuit alleging she defamed the ex-president by continuing to say that he raped her in New York in the mid-1990s.

“Oh yes he did, oh yes he did,” Caroll said in a May 10 CNN interview, reiterating her allegation that Trump raped her.

A day earlier, a jury in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan awarded Carroll $5 million in damages from Trump.

Trump’s new counterclaim hinges on the fact that the jury did not find on a preponderance of the evidence that he raped her, even though it found he sexually assaulted her when they met in a lodge at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.

As a result of Carroll’s “repeated lies and defamatory statements,” Trump “has been the subject of significant reputational injury,” Trump attorney Alina Habba wrote in the counterclaim filed Tuesday night.

The alleged rape “clearly did not occur, according to the verdict of the jury,” Habba wrote.

But Carroll’s attorneys said that wasn’t true.

Carroll’s attorney, Robbie Kaplan, said in a statement: “Donald Trump again argues, contrary to both logic and fact, that he was exonerated by a jury who found he abused sexually by E Jean Carroll.”

Kaplan also said four of the five statements Trump called defamatory were made outside of New York’s one-year statute of limitations. The fifth, added the lawyer, “will not resist a motion to dismiss”.

Kaplan called Trump’s counterclaim “nothing more than his latest effort to delay liability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of E Jean Carroll.”

Trump’s countersuit is the latest twist in a backdoor, multi-court legal battle over Carroll’s allegation that Trump, 77, sexually assaulted her. Carroll, 79, first went public in a 2019 magazine article with her claim that she was raped by Trump, who was president at the time of the allegation.

He immediately denied the claim and argued that Carroll was motivated to make up the story by political animosity and a desire to increase sales of her forthcoming book detailing her story and its effect on her life.

Carroll in November 2019 filed a civil lawsuit against Trump, alleging he defamed her with his denials.

A trial in that lawsuit, which has been stalled for several years due to legal arguments over whether Trump can be prosecuted for statements he made as president, is set to begin January 15 in court. of the American district of Manhattan.

The trial, if held, will take place just as the 2024 Republican presidential primary season is set to begin. Trump, who is seeking nomination in this race, has consistently led the polls among a growing number of GOP candidates.

Carroll separately sued Trump in the same court in late 2022 for assault, related to the alleged rape, and for defaming her with comments he made about her claim last November.

This second trial was tried in April. It ended with jurors on May 9 ordering Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages after finding that it was more likely than not that he sexually assaulted and assaulted her. defamed.

Trump is appealing that verdict.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing both cases, this month granted Carroll permission to amend his first lawsuit, which seeks $10 million in damages, to include alleged defamatory statements Trump made about him in a CNN town hall a day after the jury’s verdict in the first suit. The judge is not related to Carroll’s attorney.

The counterclaim filed by Habba on Tuesday was contained in response to the amended lawsuit and denied Carroll’s substantive allegations.

