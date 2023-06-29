Could Donald Trump be re-elected? Plus, a new Kremlin storyline – AGF Perspectives





Market insights and outlook

DONALD TRUMP IS IMMUNIZED TO BAD NEWS: Yesterday a tape was released with him apparently showing top secret documents to Mar-a-Lago guests; House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed reservations about his support; and now there’s a report that Rudy Giuliani may be seeking a plea deal.

YET, THESE DEVELOPMENTS ARE NOT LIKELY TO HARM TRUMP, who is far ahead of the GOP pack for the 2024 nomination — and is roughly tied in the polls in the general election. A Morning Consult poll yesterday showed Trump had a 3-point lead over Joe Biden – and suddenly Democrats in this city are worried that Trump will be re-elected.

THIS OUTLOOK IS LINKED TO THE ECONOMY: The job market is hot, inflation has subsided, and a recession doesn’t seem imminent, but voters are giving President Biden dismal marks on his handling of the economy. This raises the question of why the Biden team has done such a poor job of selling the strength of the economy.

IN POLL AFTER POLL, voters complain that Biden did nothing (demonstrably untrue) and didn’t do enough to help the economy, prompting party leaders to demand a pitch aggressive selling at the White House, which will apparently begin today. The president will unveil “Bidenomics”, claiming that his actions have avoided recession.

AN ARGUMENT THAT THE ECONOMY is actually strong will appeal to many Democrats, but a majority of likely voters still haven’t recovered from inflation anxiety, and much of the media seems to accept a narrative that the he economy is fragile. Biden will therefore present government programs – the I-95 freeway was fixed in two weeks, drug benefits help the elderly, etc.

POLITICIANS MUST BE CAREFUL not to brag about the economy, because not everyone is doing well, and there are fears that inflation will remain a threat, as Jerome Powell reminds us almost daily. Is the problem the message or the messenger? It’s a close call, just like the next election. Trump has a chance to win. * * * * * READ THIS MORNING: Check out the New York Times article on the intrigue among Russian generals, some of whom may have leaned towards supporting Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhins’ coup attempt.

Speculation swirls around General Sergei Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine. Current and former US officials say Prigozhin would not have launched his uprising had he not believed that generals and others in positions of power would come to his aid. The article reads like a spy novel and leaves a strong impression that further instability is likely.

