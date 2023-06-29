President and Mrs. Iriana pray Eid Al-Adha 1444 H at Yogyakarta Palace with community

Exactly at 06:30 WIB, the Eid al-Adha prayer started under the leadership of Imam Jauhar Mustofa, Head of Islamic Religious Affairs Division at Regional Office of Yogyakarta Special Region, Ministry of Religion.

President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo performed the Eid 1444 Hijriah prayer in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Eid prayer was also attended by the local community.

After the prayer, Jauhar Mustofa, who also acted as a preacher, delivered his sermon on “Spirit of Sacrifice and Obedience of Prophet Ismail AS”. In his sermon, the preacher invited the whole congregation to emulate the attitude of trust, tawadu and sincerity of Prophet Ibrahim AS and Prophet Ismail.

The command of Allah SWT to always be grateful, to establish prayer and sacrifice, so it is fitting that we give thanks today by glorifying the name of God, takbir, tahmid, tasbih and tahlil,” the preacher said .

The preacher also conveyed lessons learned from banning Eid al-Adha and sacrifice from the story of Prophet Ibrahim AS and Prophet Ismail AS. Wisdom includes maintaining wholeness in worship, performing and obeying the commandments of Allah SWT and His Messenger, increasing faith and piety and sharing with the poor.

“The assets we have are entrusted and entrusted only by Him, which are to be maintained, managed, used and executed for the best benefit of Muslims,” he said.

Also attending the Eid prayer was Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman.