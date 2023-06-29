Trump spoke about what having sex with Ivanka could be like, says former staffer





Donald Trump made sexual comments about his daughter Ivanka to aides working in his administration, a former Department of Homeland Security official has reportedly said in a forthcoming book.

Miles Taylor, DHS chief of staff under Trump, described the former president’s alleged remarks as part of a larger pattern of sexism and inappropriate behavior toward women in his administration, according to Newsweek, which obtained a Book’s extract.

Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her butt and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter, Taylor wrote, recalling an alleged exchange with Kelly, who served as Trump’s chief of staff between 2017 and 2019.

Later, Kelly told me this story with visible disgust. Trump, he said, was a very, very bad man.

Taylor said she also witnessed Trump’s sexist behavior in meetings with Kirstjen Nielsen, who served as homeland security secretary from 2017 to 2019.

He said Trump would call Nielsen darling and honey and criticize the way she was dressed.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taylor quit the Republican Party last year, saying the institution was poisoning American minds and attacking the foundations of democracy itself.

He said in 2020 that he was voting for Joe Biden, publicly accusing Trump of trying to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political ends and fueling his own agenda. He also admitted to authoring an anonymous 2018 op-ed in The New York Times, where he claimed he was part of a group of staffers working against Trump within his own administration.

His book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump is due out July 18.

Donald Trump has a habit of making inappropriate comments about his daughter Ivanka Trump, who worked as a senior adviser to his White House.

Trump has been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace and beyond. Earlier this year, after a Manhattan jury found Trump responsible for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, several women in his administration came forward to allege the former president had behaved inappropriately towards women in the White House.

He bragged about being able to grab women by the pussy in a recorded exchange in 2005, saying that when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything.

He also has a disturbing record of sexualized comments about Ivanka Trump. He described her as voluptuous, said he might date her if she wasn’t his daughter, and once told radio host Howard Stern that it was okay to call her an asshole.

In 1999, when Ivanka was 17, Trump joked that he promised his daughter that he would never date a girl younger than her, but as she got older, the field became very limited.

