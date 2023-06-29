Disney Really Turned a Hillary Robot Into Trump





We’ve tried to cleanse the period as much as possible from our collective memories, I know, but if you think back to Donald Trump’s presidency, and 2017 in particular, you might recall that one of the weirdest stories to to emerge was one involving Disney, an animatronic robot and Hillary Clinton.

Disney’s New Post-Apocalyptic Anime Proves The Mouse Has Good Taste

It’s never been confirmed, but as soon as Disney unveiled its bizarrely misshapen version of Trump for the Hall of Presidents, people looked at it and thought: hrm, looks like they made a robot out of Hillary Clinton, assuming she would win, then had to hastily change it to Trump after her upset surprise.

Hall of Presidents with President Donald Trump | Walt Disney World

Then a whole bunch of other horrors, pandemics and constitutional crises happened and we all forgot about it. Until this week, when podcaster Alex Goldman, after speaking with a former Disney employee who was there at the time but asked to remain anonymous, released a report saying…that’s about what happened.

The source (a former Disney Imagineer) says that, in an effort to keep the show open as long as possible, it normally has to close for months while a new presidential robot is built, and its lines taped Disney executives in 2016 hedged their bets and had a Hillary made in advance.

I remember seeing the drawings of Hillary’s animatronics face at least six months before the election, they recall, and an intern asked the 3D artist what would happen if Trump won, and he said laughed and just said, then, they were screwed.

While this employee says he was aware of the decision to build Hillary early on, which is interesting enough on its own, he can’t confirm that the Trump animatronic we eventually saw was the exact same robot. Guess they probably originally tried to save the animatronics by keeping Hillary’s skull and putting Trump’s skin on it they conclude, which given the news of Hillary’s construction in 2016 and from his ultimately weird face, now seems 99.99% likely, but as we learned from the 2016 polls, 99.99% isn’t 100%, so keep that in mind.

(Note that after President Biden won the 2020 election, while the attraction was shut down to build his animatronics, Trumps was also picked up to look much more realistic).

Oh, and before you stop thinking about Disney day/month/year animatronics, you should definitely check out Goldman’s full blog for a bonus trivia on at least a dozen Ellen Degeneres animatronics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/trump-hillary-disney-hall-presidents-robot-animatronic-1850589326 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos