China unveils sweeping foreign policy law as Xi consolidates power and aims to counter US

China has unveiled a sweeping foreign relations law enshrining its right to impose countermeasures against actions it sees as a threat in Beijing’s latest attempt to bolster its position amid strained relations with the EU. West.

The law, approved on Wednesday and taking effect July 1, comes as China’s authoritarian government pushes back on what it sees as US efforts to clamp down on its development, following US export controls on some high-quality products. technology and efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers. in sensitive areas.

The two countries have entered a period of deep suspicion and tension that marks a low point in their relationship, even as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing earlier this month in a bid to stabilize relations. relationships.

The new law underscores its right to take countermeasures and corresponding restrictive measures against acts that violate international law and norms and endanger China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, according to a copy. text published by state media.

It is China’s first foreign policy legislation of this magnitude and comes as Xi Jinping, the country’s most powerful leader in decades, saw his drive to amplify China’s power and influence over the world stage come up against concerns from the United States and other nations about Beijing’s ambitions and growing. assertive foreign policy.

The legislation was approved by a high-level decision-making body in China’s parliament on Wednesday. Its chairman, Zhao Leji, hailed the law as having great significance for safeguarding the country and supporting national rejuvenation, a nod to Xi’s vision for a powerful and modern China.

The release comes amid new challenges in foreign relations, especially when China has faced frequent external interference in its internal affairs under Western hegemony with unilateral sanctions and long-armed jurisdiction, the tabloid said. of Chinese state Global Times.

It provides a legal basis for the diplomatic struggle against sanctions, anti-intervention and long-arm jurisdiction and enriches the legal toolbox to safeguard the national interest, the outlet added, citing experts.

In recent months, the US has blacklisted Chinese companies for alleged involvement in surveillance programs and Russia’s war in Ukraine, pushed allies to restrict semiconductor exports to China , have rallied other advanced economies to counter Beijing’s economic coercion and reduce supply chain risks amid concerns. on a security challenge posed by Beijing.

Chinese officials viewed this as a direct attack. When meeting with Blinken earlier this month, Xi told the US envoy that Washington should not harm China’s legitimate rights and interests or deprive it of its legitimate right to development.

Beijing has also long denounced Washington’s use of economic sanctions as a tool of US foreign policy and in 2021 enacted an anti-foreign sanctions law aimed at tackling foreign measures imposed on Chinese interests.

And Beijing has even started to impose its own sanctions.

In February, China sanctioned US defense firms Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, reportedly over arms sales to Taiwan, the self-governing democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party but never controlled.

The new law, however, does not appear to add additional anti-sanctions tools, according to Suisheng Zhao, director of the Center for China-US Cooperation at the University of Denver’s Josef Korbel School of International Studies.

It is the first comprehensive foreign relations law, but it looks more like Xi Jinping’s foreign policy statement, Zhao said, adding that its release comes at a time when Xi is focused on tackling what ‘he sees as US efforts to contain China.

In order to counter the Western lockdown, Xi is trying to mobilize everything at his disposal, including so-called legal instruments, he said.

The new legislation also enshrines the promotion of several Xi-signed foreign policy initiatives on global security, development and civilization into law, and affirms China’s stated opposition to hegemony and power politics.

While the party, not the state, is ultimately responsible for China’s policy in general, the law also explicitly places control of international relations in the hands of the ruling Communist Party. He appoints the party committee focused on foreign affairs as responsible for this decision-making following a trend of consolidation of power in society and industry by the party and its leader.

The party, not the government, manages China’s foreign relations. While this was mostly a previously unwritten shared understanding, it is now codified in hard law, said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist with the Taiwan Studies program at the Australian National University.

This and the inclusion of Xi’s global initiatives in law are Chinese leaders’ way of reminding officials to obey orders from senior leaders and be consistent with senior leaders on foreign policy, Sung said, highlighting times when China’s so-called wolf-warrior diplomats have been seen as either overshooting or missing the mark.

The law also includes China’s commitment to promote a high-level opening up of its economy, the development of foreign trade, and to encourage and legally protect foreign investment.

In recent months, a campaign against consulting and due diligence firms has unnerved foreign companies in China.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang underscored a similar message at a World Economic Forum summit in the city of Tianjin this week and during a trip to Europe earlier this month, where he also pushed back on countries’ efforts to reduce risks in their supply chains by reducing dependence on China in certain sectors.

Amid concerns about tensions with the United States and its own domestic economic woes, China has increased its engagement with Europe in a bid to mend relations that fractured when it failed to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But in the meantime, they wouldn’t want to make any concessions, Zhao said in Denver. And for Xi, because he has so many domestic problems, he cannot afford to show any weakness.

That is why he must move forward on all fronts, including these legal documents to demonstrate his position and determination to uphold China’s so-called national interest, he said.