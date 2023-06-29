Politics
Alliance with Russia seems less of a good bet for China
Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin may still be friends, but don’t expect China to take Putin’s advice these days.
Especially when it comes to invading another country.
Because what happened to Putin and Russia as a result of his misguided and botched invasion of Ukraine could happen to Xi Jinping and China intent on taking over Taiwan.
Such an invasion could explode in Xi’s face, as Ukraine exploded in Putin, especially if Xi has a Yevgeny Prigozhin or two hidden somewhere in the vast communist bureaucracy.
Uncomfortable is the head that wears a crown.
Prigozhin, of course, is the ruthless leader of the equally ruthless Wagner mercenary group, which sought to turn on Putin in a stunning political development, which included a slow march on Moscow.
Prigozhin, fighting the Ukrainians as well as Putin’s top generals, denied having launched a military coup against his old friend and mentor Putin. This is not a military coup, but a march for justice.
Putin didn’t see it that way. He militarized Moscow, turning it into an armed camp, and branded Prigozhin a traitor.
Putin, who faced his first crisis since taking power 20 years ago, may have been shaken by Prigozhin’s uprising, but he was still strong and cunning enough to thwart it.
The incident was a major international embarrassment for Putin, whose debacle in Ukraine turned into his personal, unwinnable Vietnam. He’s lost face, of course, but he still has two faces to work with.
And there is no one in Russia who is strong or crazy – enough to overthrow him.
If Prigozhin with an army of 25,000 in Russia or Ukraine could not do this, then no one can, despite wishful thinking.
Also, Prigozhin was not initially opposed to Putin’s war in Ukraine. War is his business.
But he was highly critical and outspoken about the way the war was being waged by Putin’s senior military leaders, especially Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
With the intervention of Belarusian communist dictator Alexander Lukashenko, a deal has apparently been struck to send Prigozhin to Belarus, which beats Siberia even in this era of global warming.
Minsk is not Moscow, but it will apparently have to do, unless Prigozhin falls out of the window of the Minsk Marriott, or commits suicide by shooting himself in the head three or four times, as has been reported. made other opponents of Putin.
The charges of treason against him will be dropped, as well as the charges against his army which took part in the revolt. They will also be integrated into the regular Russian army, or risk being sent back to prison, where many of them are from.
The bottom line of all of this is that there is no bottom line. No one knows what will happen next, despite belated reports from US military intelligence that they may see a Russian revolt coming. If they did, they never told anyone, until it happened.
Keep in mind that it was General Mark Milley, the outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 predicted that Kyiv would fall within 72 hours. .
Putin, tough as they are, will likely survive even if his war in Ukraine goes awry.
Still, the Chinese must have doubts about the partnership with Putin.
In March, Xi Jinping held a high-profile three-day meeting with Putin in Moscow during which they talked about replacing the United States and establishing a new world order.
Following a lavish, non-Communist-style state dinner, Xi said, “Right now there are changes, changes that we haven’t seen in a hundred years. And we are driving these changes together.
How it works ?
Peter Lucas is a veteran journalist and political columnist from Massachusetts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/06/29/lucas-alliance-with-russia-looking-like-less-of-a-good-bet-for-china/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alliance with Russia seems less of a good bet for China
- Vibey New French Restaurant Lalou is coming to West Hollywood this fall
- Investigation reveals that Google violated standards in advertising transactions
- Actor Kevin Spacey arrives in court this morning to stand trial for sex offenses
- Pioneers in the 2023 NHL Draft
- PlayLab Inc creates a plexiglass skatepark for Vans in Paris
- ECU Health Announces Board Quality Leadership Award Winners
- Carl Pei’s Nothing raises $96M ahead of phone launch (2)
- Himalayan earthquake: last major earthquake 500 years ago, another imminent | Dehradun News
- Twelve American football referees in action officiating at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
- This is how Karan Johar paid tribute to his guru Yash Chopra
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News