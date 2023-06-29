Alliance with Russia seems less of a good bet for China

Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin may still be friends, but don’t expect China to take Putin’s advice these days.

Especially when it comes to invading another country.

Because what happened to Putin and Russia as a result of his misguided and botched invasion of Ukraine could happen to Xi Jinping and China intent on taking over Taiwan.

Such an invasion could explode in Xi’s face, as Ukraine exploded in Putin, especially if Xi has a Yevgeny Prigozhin or two hidden somewhere in the vast communist bureaucracy.

Uncomfortable is the head that wears a crown.

Prigozhin, of course, is the ruthless leader of the equally ruthless Wagner mercenary group, which sought to turn on Putin in a stunning political development, which included a slow march on Moscow.

Prigozhin, fighting the Ukrainians as well as Putin’s top generals, denied having launched a military coup against his old friend and mentor Putin. This is not a military coup, but a march for justice.

Putin didn’t see it that way. He militarized Moscow, turning it into an armed camp, and branded Prigozhin a traitor.

Putin, who faced his first crisis since taking power 20 years ago, may have been shaken by Prigozhin’s uprising, but he was still strong and cunning enough to thwart it.

The incident was a major international embarrassment for Putin, whose debacle in Ukraine turned into his personal, unwinnable Vietnam. He’s lost face, of course, but he still has two faces to work with.

And there is no one in Russia who is strong or crazy – enough to overthrow him.

If Prigozhin with an army of 25,000 in Russia or Ukraine could not do this, then no one can, despite wishful thinking.

Also, Prigozhin was not initially opposed to Putin’s war in Ukraine. War is his business.

But he was highly critical and outspoken about the way the war was being waged by Putin’s senior military leaders, especially Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

With the intervention of Belarusian communist dictator Alexander Lukashenko, a deal has apparently been struck to send Prigozhin to Belarus, which beats Siberia even in this era of global warming.

Minsk is not Moscow, but it will apparently have to do, unless Prigozhin falls out of the window of the Minsk Marriott, or commits suicide by shooting himself in the head three or four times, as has been reported. made other opponents of Putin.

The charges of treason against him will be dropped, as well as the charges against his army which took part in the revolt. They will also be integrated into the regular Russian army, or risk being sent back to prison, where many of them are from.

The bottom line of all of this is that there is no bottom line. No one knows what will happen next, despite belated reports from US military intelligence that they may see a Russian revolt coming. If they did, they never told anyone, until it happened.

Keep in mind that it was General Mark Milley, the outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 predicted that Kyiv would fall within 72 hours. .

Putin, tough as they are, will likely survive even if his war in Ukraine goes awry.

Still, the Chinese must have doubts about the partnership with Putin.

In March, Xi Jinping held a high-profile three-day meeting with Putin in Moscow during which they talked about replacing the United States and establishing a new world order.

Following a lavish, non-Communist-style state dinner, Xi said, “Right now there are changes, changes that we haven’t seen in a hundred years. And we are driving these changes together.

How it works ?

Peter Lucas is a veteran journalist and political columnist from Massachusetts.