Politics
Countries condemn Quran desecration in Sweden | News on Islamophobia
Governments, including many in the Middle East, issue strong statements as Morocco recalls its ambassador.
Officials from a number of countries, including many in the Middle East, have condemned a man’s desecration of the Koran in the Swedish capital during a police-sanctioned protest.
Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi who fled to Sweden several years ago, tore and set fire to pages from the Islamic holy book on Thursday as Muslims celebrated the Eid al-Adha holiday.
The act outside Stockholm’s Central Mosque drew international condemnation. Here are some of the reactions:
Türkiye
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the desecration of the Koran despicable.
It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression, Fidan wrote on Twitter. To turn a blind eye to such atrocious acts is to be complicit.
The condemnation of the turkeys carries weight. The country is blocking Sweden’s bid for NATO membership over what it sees as Stockholm’s failure to crack down on Kurdish groups it considers terrorists.
In January, a similar incident involving Rasmus Paludan, a far-right politician who burned a Koran in Stockholm near the Turkish embassy, heightened tensions between the two countries.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Swedish leaders at the time: If you do not respect the religious beliefs of the Republic of Turkey or Muslims, you will not receive any support from us for NATO.
Morocco
Morocco went beyond a statement of condemnation and recalled its ambassador to Sweden for an indefinite period.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called the Swedish charge d’affaires in Rabat and expressed its strong condemnation of this attack and its rejection of this unacceptable act, according to official media.
UNITED STATES
The US State Department has voiced its opposition to the Quran burning while urging Turkey to endorse Sweden’s NATO bid.
Burning religious texts is disrespectful and hurtful, and what might be legal is certainly not necessarily appropriate, spokesman Vedant Patel said.
In general, we continue to encourage Hungary and Turkey to ratify Sweden’s accession protocol without delay.
Egypt
Egypt said Momikas’ act was shameful, especially since it took place on the day of Eid al-Adha.
The Foreign Office also expressed concern over repeated incidents of Quran burning in Europe.
Egypt expresses its deep concern over the repeated incidents of the burning of the Holy Quran and the recent escalation of Islamophobia and crimes of blasphemy of religions in some European countries, affirming its total rejection of all reprehensible practices that affect constants and religious beliefs of Muslims, she said in a statement.
Iraq
Iraq called the act racist and irresponsible, adding that it condemns the repeated acts of burning copies of the Holy Quran by extremist and deranged individuals.
They are not only racist but also promote violence and hatred, the Iraqi government said in a statement.
These irresponsible actions, in direct conflict with the values of respect for diversity and the beliefs of others, are unequivocally condemned, added the government.
Jordan
Jordan also condemned the act, calling it racist and incitement.
The ministry claimed that burning the Holy Quran is a dangerous act of hatred and a manifestation of Islamophobia that incites violence and insults religions and can in no way be considered a form of freedom of expression, the ministry said. kingdom in a statement.
Jordan said rejecting extremism is a collective responsibility that everyone must respect.
Kuwait
Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said the burning was a dangerous and provocative measure that inflamed the feelings of Muslims around the world.
He called on the international community and governments to take responsibility for prompt action to renounce feelings of hatred, extremism and religious intolerance.
Yemen
The Yemeni government dismissed the incident as one deliberately provoking the feelings of Muslims around the world on holy Islamic occasions by a hateful extremist movement, a statement from its foreign ministry said.
He also called for an end to the repeated abuses stemming from a culture of hate.
