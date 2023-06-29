President Jokowi and National Police Donate Sacrificial Cows to KH Hasyim Asy`ary Mosque





Sacrificial cows offered by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo for the KH Hasyim Asy Mosque\\

Elshinta.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the Indonesian National Police (Polri) donated sacrificial cows to the KH Hasyim Asy’ari Mosque in Jakarta for the meat to be distributed to the surrounding community. At least six cows and three goats will be slaughtered during the slaughter of sacrificial animals at the KH Hasyim Asy’ari Mosque, Habis Syahid, the mosque’s DKM leadership in Jakarta, said on Thursday. The six cows were from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, National Police, Polda Metro Jaya, West Jakarta Police, PT Sun Sira Indonesia and the Mayor of West Jakarta. Meanwhile, the three goats to be slaughtered were from Bank DKI Syariah KCP Taman Palem, Ir HM Bahaudin, and Rohis, an employee of Matahari Mall Daan Mogot. Syahid said that for now only this number of sacrificial animals will be slaughtered by the KH Hasyim Asy’ari Mosque DKM. “So far it was the first time. If today comes back, we haven’t announced it. We will get it first,” he said. KH Hasyim Asy’ari Grand Mosque is a mosque built based on the inspiration of RI Chairman Joko Widodo while he was still Governor of DKI Jakarta in 2012. The construction of the mosque is designed as a grand mosque belonging to DKI Jakarta which does not yet have its own grand mosque. The mosque, which was built on an area of ​​2.4 hectares, was also inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in 2017. Previously, after the implementation of the Eid al-Adha prayer, KH Faturahman Ya’ qub, who acted as a preacher, invited the public, especially Muslims, to imitate the characteristics of the prophet Abraham. . “The deeds that made the Prophet Abraham a lover of Allah, there are three practices. First, giving priority to Allah over others. Second, having patience and trust in Allah, and third, having a very high social nature and caring for others,” said KH Faturahman. While explaining his sermon, KH Faturahman explained that Prophet Ibrahim was ready to sacrifice his wealth in the way of Allah, namely by sacrificing hundreds of his livestock in the form of camels and goats. Meanwhile, due to his patient and trusting nature, the preacher explained that the Prophet Abraham was patient in carrying out God’s command to sacrifice his own son, Ismail, even though it was the long-awaited child. While the third practice, is a very high social character. “Social nature, cooperation, affection, mutual cooperation,” said KH Faturahman Ya’qub.

