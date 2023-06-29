Politics
China unlikely to worry about Putin’s weakness after Wagner revolt | Russia–Ukraine War
Taipei, Taiwan China-Russia ties will remain strong even after the failed Wagner Group mutiny last weekend, but analysts say Beijing should become increasingly cautious of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the future stability of his government.
Beijing, like many governments, remained largely silent on Saturday as Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary troops marched towards Moscow after taking the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.
The next day, as the dust settled and Prigozhin agreed to go into exile in Belarus, China issued a statement. The Foreign Ministry called the incident Russia’s internal affairs and said it supported Russia’s attempts to maintain national stability and achieve development and prosperity.
State media, which spent little time on Saturday’s events, also picked up on the theme of stability, noting the Putin government’s quick resolution to the crisis.
Still, despite public messages downplaying the weekend’s events, the mutiny likely baffled senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, said Elizabeth Wishnick, senior fellow at Columbia University’s Weatherhead East Asian Institute.
For Xi Jinping, the developments in Russia over the weekend should have been of great concern, as they raised questions about the security of the regime, a major concern for the Chinese leader, she said.
Xi, who has developed close ties with Putin in recent years, is extending his reign to a personal grip on China as the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
For a government that emphasizes stability at all costs, even freezing tens of millions of dollars for COVID-19 and turning the economy upside down to achieve it, a situation like the one Putin faced as the Wagner Group advanced on Moscow would have been Xi’s worst nightmare.
I think China will become more cautious understanding that Mr. Putin’s control over his country may not be as strong as people thought. The perception that he is a strongman in charge of his country has now cracked, said Shanghai-based international relations specialist Shen Dingli.
This will be calculated in the decisions of all players, not just China [but] Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Germany, the United States, he said. Even Putin himself knows his image has been tarnished.
Putin weaker
China and Russia have a long and complex relationship, but the two sides have grown closer since Xi came to power in 2013, thanks to his close friendship with Putin and their shared animosity towards the United States. Both view the United States as interfering in their backyard, either through Ukraine and NATO or Taiwan and Japan, and both oppose the expansion of the American influence in their respective regions.
The two countries declared a boundless partnership shortly before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, which was obviously delayed until the conclusion of the Beijing Winter Olympics. As the war drags on, China has helped keep Russia’s economy afloat in the face of Western sanctions despite maintaining an officially neutral stance and offering to broker peace talks.
In March, Xi visited Moscow, shook hands with Putin, who had just been named in an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court, and then agreed on a new era of cooperation between the two. country.
While recent events are of concern to the Chinese government, due to both geographic proximity and common challenges, they are unlikely to negatively affect China’s desire and commitment to work with Russia on issues. bilateral and global, Andy Mok, senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing, told Al Jazeera.
Yurii Poita, head of the Asia-Pacific section of the Ukrainian Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies, agrees that the partnership should continue in the short term.
But he said Beijing could develop more contingency plans based on a revised understanding of Russian security and defense weaknesses.
The mutiny also exposed Russian elites as unreliable partners, he noted.
We have seen that Russian leaders have been content to remain silent and some of them have fled Moscow to other cities. Even the price of international flights just skyrocketed, he said.
For Xi, who is known for surrounding himself with loyalists and installing them in key government posts, such a scenario would have been another nightmare if it had happened in China.
Wen-ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University, said while he expected the close relations between China and Russia to continue in the long term, sentiment might start to change.
Russia was largely the junior partner before the coup and the mutiny underscored that status, he pointed out.
Xi still favors Putin over the alternatives, but Beijing now has reason to have more reservations and become more transactional in its dealings with Putin, Sung said.
A weaker Putin will become less useful to China. A weaker Putin will have to be more beholden to domestic voters, less able to project a cohesive foreign policy, and therefore less able to cohesively advance Russia’s common cause with China.
|
