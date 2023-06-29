Reviews | Pakistan’s final arbiter: army chief Asim Munir





It is hard to imagine Asim Munir allowing Imran Khan to run for office. (Image: Reuters)

It can be said that Munir took full advantage of the events of May 9 to consolidate his position in the army, flush out officers who may not be entirely devoted to him, damage Imran Khan’s popularity and become the final arbiter. affairs of the country.

This writer had noted on June 13, in these columns, that the head of the Pakistani army, General Asim Munir, has total control over his institution. If anyone had any doubts about this, it should have been sorted out by the Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharifs, an almost hour and a half press conference on 26 June. Sharif revealed that the army chief had acted against officers based on the findings of two investigations held under the forces’ rules. These investigations, chaired by major generals and conducted in accordance with army traditions, had examined accusations of dereliction of duty in the protection of army installations and monuments dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of mob attacks. May 9. On this dark day, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was arrested and protests erupted across much of the country.

After receiving the investigation reports, Sharif said the army chief followed the principle the higher the rank, the greater the responsibility. Based on this, three officers, including a three-star general, were removed from service. In addition to these dismissals, severe disciplinary sanctions were taken against 15 officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers. The dismissed and disciplined officers, whose names Sharif declined to reveal, were deemed unable to carry out their responsibilities in defending army installations from mob attacks. The dismissed three-star general is undoubtedly Salman Fayyaz Ghani, who was the commander of the IV Corps based in Lahore and who allowed his residence, which once belonged to Mohammad Ali Jinnah, to be looted by protesters without offering any resistance.

Ahmed also said protesters’ attacks on army installations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Chakdara, Timirgera, Multan, Peshawar, Mardan, Quetta, Sargodha, Mianwali and other places were the result of a conspiracy . He went on to say that for more than a year, anti-army and anti-army sentiments have been instilled in the people. He asserted that the planners, facilitators and perpetrators of attacks on army installations would not be spared. This is regardless of their party affiliation or social and economic status. Thus, the maternal granddaughter of a retired four-star general, also the son-in-law of a retired four-star general, the wife of a retired three-star general, and the wife and son-in-law of retired two-star general under investigation. In a clear message to the judiciary, Ahmed said military tribunals were considered constitutionally valid in the past and these tribunals have also passed scrutiny by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Obviously, this comment was made in the context of the Supreme Court of Pakistan hearing a petition against the trial of civilian protesters in military courts.

In his writings, on the events of May 9, this writer noted that army chief Asim Munir skillfully used attacks by Imran Khan’s supporters on army installations to diminish popular support for the leader of the army. PTI. This is especially confirmed by the constant attention of the army on the damage caused to the memorials dedicated to the revered martyrs of Pakistan. The fact that the protests were so numerous and that no army officers picked up the protesters shows that general orders would have been issued for the army to exercise restraint. Obviously, these were interpreted by the commanders of the places designated by DG ISPR that under no circumstances were they to take measures which would result in the injury or death of demonstrators. That said, the fundamental question is why didn’t these officers reinforce the guards to prevent crowds from entering army installations? It is rather strange that no commander has decided to effectively protect the installations under his jurisdiction.

The full drama that was playing out at army headquarters in Rawalpindi and various corps headquarters on May 9 will only be known later. It will certainly sink in bits and pieces as the licensed and disciplined officers and their families and friends will not be silent in the months and years to come. For now, however, it can be said that Munir has taken full advantage of the events of May 9 to consolidate his position in the army and society, flush out officers who may not be entirely devoted to him, seriously damage the popularity of Imran Khan and to become, as all leaders of the Pakistani army become, the final arbiter of the affairs of their country.

Now that Munir has succeeded, what does the future hold for Pakistan?

A few assessments can be made from the outset:

Munir and the army are not interested in staging a coup, suspending the Constitution and taking direct power. This eventuality can only occur if there is a complete breakdown of public order and a complete economic collapse. Neither is on the horizon. The current International Monetary Fund (IMF) support program, the 23rd in Pakistan’s history, is due to expire on June 30. its next tranche of US$1.2 billion out of the total remaining amount of US$2.6 billion out of the pledged support amount of US$6.5 billion. Pakistan says it has met all its conditions, including amending its budget for the fiscal year which begins July 1. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been in contact with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva to ensure that at least a tranche of US$1.2 billion is released. before the program expires. IMF officials made positive noises. It would seem that the IMF board of directors accepts the release of 1.2 billion US dollars, which would be a signal for international investors that Pakistan has taken measures to stabilize its macro-economic situation, at least in the short term. term. This would lead other donors to refinance Pakistan’s debt or extend their aid to honor debt commitments that cannot be rolled over to avoid default. All of this would give Munir some respite, but there are no signs, as yet, that he is ready to take steps to get to the heart of Pakistan’s economic woes, as this will involve recalibrating his approaches to India. . None of his predecessors did, although General Qamar Bajwa at least said that primacy should be given to geo-economics. of issues, including the conduct of elections and the trial of those involved in the May 9 protests in military courts. However, Munir and Shehbaz Sharif will be able to navigate through the unfavorable judgments, if they come. Bandial is retiring in September and Judge Qazi Faez Isa has already been named to succeed him. He’s no pushover but can give Munir space on the court front. It is hard to imagine Munir allowing Imran Khan to run for office. At present, part of the PTI leadership has deserted Khan and in the coming months the military will seek to reduce the party to such a state that it will not be able to present itself credibly. in the upcoming elections in Punjab. Without this, Khan and the PTI will be ineffective in Pakistani politics.

The crucial question Munir will face is how to handle the upcoming elections that have been announced for October. If this schedule is to hold, then an interim government will have to arrive by the end of August. The PDM will not hold, and again the two main parties Sharifs PML (N) and Bhutto Zardaris PPP will be in the fray. The way for the return to Pakistan of the real leader of the PML (N) and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs has been cleared. This will open a new chapter in Pakistani politics. This will bring many imponderables in its wake and Munir will have his hands full to manage them, even if he has to pay attention to the security situation on the country’s western front.

The author is a former Indian diplomat who served as India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan and Myanmar, and Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs. The opinions expressed are personal.

