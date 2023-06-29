Former ministers campaigned to undermine Johnson Partygate inquiry, report says | party portal

Former cabinet ministers and allies of Boris Johnson have been accused of launching an unprecedented and coordinated campaign to undermine the investigation into whether he misled Parliament over Partygate.

The conclusion came in a new report from the privileges committee, which posed a new problem for Rishi Sunak as it recommended toughening rules on interference in such investigations and condemned the behavior of former ministers.

Seven Tory MPs and three peers, including an incumbent minister, were named and said their behavior risked discrediting a fundamental part of the system of checks and balances in Parliament.

Former ministers Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg have been named, as have other former MPs Brendan Clarke-Smith, Mark Jenkinson, Andrea Jenkyns and Michael Fabricator.

Zac Goldsmith, a foreign secretary, and two other Tory peers, Lord Cruddas and Lord Greenhalgh, have also come under fire.

Earlier this month, the Privileges Committee announced it would produce a special report into the issues encountered during its 14-month investigation into Johnsons Partygate denials. In its decision, the committee found that he had committed five contempts of Parliament.

Its follow-up report, published on Thursday, said some senior Tories had waged a newspaper, radio and social media campaign to discredit the work of the committees and the seven MPs who sit on the cross-party group.

They have all attempted to undermine Commons procedures, and two MPs in particular Dorries and Rees-Mogg are said to have mounted the most vocal attacks from the platform of their own television shows hosted on TalkTV and GB News respectively.

Attacks by senior members are all the more concerning as they would have known that during an investigation it was not possible for the privileges committee to respond to the attacks, according to the report.

The four Conservative members of the committee were particularly targeted, the committee said.

Here is what he noted: The manifest intention was to drive these members from the committee and thereby frustrate the intention of the House to conduct the inquiry or to prevent the inquiry from reaching a conclusion that the critics did not want.

This had a significant personal impact on individual members and raised significant security issues.

If such abuses continue in the future, no MP would want to sit on the committee investigating the most serious breaches of parliamentary rules, the report continues. If this happens, the house may feel compelled to hand over responsibility for protecting its rights and privileges to an outside authority.

Lord Cruddas and Lord Greenhalgh were found to be among more than 600 people who emailed Conservative members of the committee using a template designed by the Conservative Post website.

A post on the website urging people to lobby the committee said the four Tories should stand down immediately to send a strong message that we will not tolerate politically motivated attacks on our party.

Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow leader of the House of Commons, told Sky News on Thursday that members of the privileges committee had come under intolerable pressure following atrocious comments from fellow MPs.

Examples of such behavior cited by the Privileges Committee included a tweet from Dorries calling it a kangaroo court that had changed the rules to fit its own narrative, and Rees-Mogg, who said it made kangaroo courts respectable. and was a political committee against Boris. Johnson.

But several of those named in the report fought back.

Clarke-Smith, who was named education minister in the reshuffled government led by Johnson after a series of mass resignations last July, said he never explicitly referenced the committee in his criticisms.

The tweet quoted by Clarke-Smith on June 9 said that Johnson stepping down as an MP and giving him part of the report’s findings was the end result of a parliamentary witch hunt that would shame a banana republic.

In his defense, Clarke-Smith said he was shocked and disappointed to be named in this new report and argued that it raised serious questions about free speech in a democratic society.

Mark Jenkinson, a former whip, also said he never referred to the committee before the release of its final report. He said the tweet the committee was referring to, about a witch hunt also on June 9, was about the media.