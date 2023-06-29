“Eid-ul-Adha recalls the values ​​of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood”: Prime Minister Modi hails Kuwait





Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his Eid-Al-Adha greetings on Thursday and said the festival upholds the spirit of solidarity and harmony in society. In greetings to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kuwait as well as the people of the country, he said that this day reminds people of the values ​​of “sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire to”. Earlier, President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha and urged all to pledge to work for the spread of mutual brotherhood and harmony in society. Prime Minister Modi said that “the holy festival of Eid Al Adha is celebrated by millions of Muslims across India. It reminds us of the values ​​of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential to building a peaceful and inclusive world”. we all aspire to,” the embassy said in a statement. The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi has extended warm greetings to the leadership of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister and the people of the State of Kuwait at the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. @MOFAKuwait pic.twitter.com/2vZbA4C5nl — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 28, 2023 Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter and wrote, “Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to all. harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!” Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to all. May he also maintain the spirit of solidarity and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak! Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2023 Previously, President Draupadi Murmu said, “On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India. and abroad. “This festival inspires us to follow the path of sacrifice and selfless service to humanity. On this day, let us all pledge to work for the spread of mutual brotherhood and harmony in society,” stressed Murmu in his message on the eve of the festival. — , — , : … — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 29, 2023 Images of gatherings at mosques for Eid prayers have surfaced on social media. Former labor minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz to Panja Sharif Dargah. #SHOW | Delhi: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers namaz at Panja Sharif Dargah, Kashmir gate, on the occasion of #Eid al-Adha pic.twitter.com/SR2Tlyb37B — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023 #SHOW | Mumbai: Devotees offer namaz to Dargah on the occasion of #Eid al-Adha pic.twitter.com/NCOIe2lMiI — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023 Eid al-Adha marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam. READ ALSO | Eid Al-Adha 2023: Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and other leaders greet each other at the Festival of Sacrifice Eid al-Adha: history and meaning The history of Eid-al-Adha dates back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) whom God ordered in his dreams to sacrifice his beloved son Ismail (Ishmael) as a test of his faith and obedience . As Prophet Ibrahim, known for his unwavering devotion to God, related the dream to his son, Ismail agreed to comply with God’s order. As Prophet Ibrahim and Ismail prepared to fulfill God’s command, Satan tried to dissuade them, but they continued their mission by resisting temptations. Just as Ismail was about to be sacrificed, he was replaced by a sheep that was slaughtered. To mark Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute submission to God, Muslims around the world sacrifice goats, sheep and other animals. The meat is distributed in three parts – one for the needy, another for oneself and the last for friends and family. Subscribe and follow ABP live on Telegram: https://t.me/officialabplive

