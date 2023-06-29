Armenian, Turkish leaders discuss normalization of relations





Armenia’s prime minister and Turkish president exchange congratulations on Muslim and Christian holidays in a rare phone call.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AFP) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Wednesday in a bid to mend their strained relationship. The common border between Armenia and Turkey has been closed since the 1990s and the two countries have never had formal diplomatic relations. In more detail, Pashinyan’s office said the two leaders exchanged congratulations on Muslim and Christian holidays and “discussed the process of normalizing bilateral relations.” In early June, Pashinyan traveled to Ankara to witness Erdogan’s inauguration. He was among the first world leaders to congratulate the Turkish president on his re-election. In December 2021, the two countries appointed special envoys to help normalize relations. The first commercial flights between Turkey and Armenia in two years were restored last year. It should be noted that Ankara and Yerevan agreed to normalize their relations and open their common border in 2009 when they signed the agreement. However, Armenia never ratified the agreement and abandoned the process in 2018. Relations between the two countries, which never established diplomatic relations, have been strained by historical and political disputes and further deteriorated due to the Nagorno-Karabakh war after Turkey backed the sovereignty claim of Azerbaijan on the region. However, the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last February led to firsts for many years, as countries around the world stepped up efforts to send aid and resources to help to disaster relief efforts. One such event was observed on February 11 at one of the Turkish-Armenian border crossing points where, for the first time in 35 years, the crossing point was opened to allow aid to pass through. Turkey hit by the earthquake. At the time, Turkey’s special representative for dialogue with Armenia said that five trucks containing aid, such as food and water, in addition to a team that will participate in the efforts to search and rescue, had entered Turkey through the Alican border post. On Feb. 7, Erdogan thanked Pashinyan for Armenia’s help after the devastating earthquake, stressing how much the Turkish government appreciates Yerevan’s help, according to Armenian government sources.

